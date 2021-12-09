"I can’t speak too much about it" – Wrestling veteran believes WWE won't utilize Elias moving forward (Exclusive)

During the recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about Elias, saying WWE might keep the former 24/7 Champion around only to screw with him.

Vince Russo, a former WWE writer, believes Elias will stick around for a while, however, fortune won't be swinging in his favor in terms of creative storylines:

"I’ve got reasons to believe that I can’t speak too much about. Maybe it’ll come out in my Vince versus Vince. I got reason to believe they’re gonna keep Elias around just to screw with him."

Elias was one of the hottest acts in WWE. Since moving to the main roster in 2017, Elias established himself as one of the most popular figures in WWE.

Elias was known for his guitar, which he played during his backstage segments. The act got him over within the fans, and Elias became a polarizing figure on the main roster.

The four-time 24/7 Champion was also known for quirky songs, which he sang to get more heel heat from the WWE Universe. It's safe to say Elias was successful in doing so.

What has Elias been up to lately in WWE?

Elias' last major storyline on WWE programming was when he teamed up with Jaxson Ryker on RAW. In early 2021, Elias & Ryker challenged AJ Styles & Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championships but lost.

Soon, Elias and Ryker split, sparking a feud between the two. On July 19, Ryker beat Elias on an episode of RAW.

Later, in August 2021, WWE aired vignettes of Elias burning his guitar, suggesting his musician gimmick was coming to an end. Elias has since been absent from WWE programming.

