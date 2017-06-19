WWE News: WWE Champion Jinder Mahal sends message to Indian fans (Video + Translation)

Jinder Mahal's message to the Indian audiences was delivered in a mix of Hindi and Punjabi.

Jinder Mahal has retained his WWE Championship

What’s the story?

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who defended the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at the Money In The Bank Pay Per View, sent a message to the Indian fans via WWE’s official YouTube channel. The video carrying his message is as follows:

The message, originally delivered in Hindi and Punjabi, has been translated below.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal defended his title against the Randy Orton at the Money In The Bank Pay Per View which was held at St. Louis on 18th June 2017. Orton and Mahal faced off in a singles match with the WWE Championship on the line.

Jinder Mahal won the match by hitting his finisher on Randy Orton and pinning him for the victory in 20 minutes and 50 seconds.

The heart of the matter

The full translation of the WWE Champion Jinder Mahal’s message to Indian fans is as follows:

“I am your WWE Champion Modern Day Maharajah Jinder Mahal, I have brought some good news, I have defeated Randy Orton, and that too at St. Louis. St. Louis is the hometown of Randy Orton. While Randy Orton failed to protect the pride of St. Louis, I have made India proud. I’m feeling really proud of myself and I’m representing all of you, and hopefully, all of you will be proud of me. We have retained this belt for India, thank you.”

It appears that Jinder Mahal is simultaneously projecting himself as a heel to the American audiences and as a face to the Indian audiences.

What’s next?

Jinder Mahal is going to be appearing on the 20th June 2017 edition of SmackDown LIVE and the direction of his future feud will probably be determined at the event.

WWE Superstar Rusev, who had asked for a title shot to appear on SmackDown LIVE, is rumoured to make his return to the brand on 20th June as well, and he might confront Mahal.

Author’s take

While Jinder Mahal has retained his WWE Championship, it will be interesting to see how the WWE will take the program with him being the champion ahead from here. Mahal is certainly WWE’s main man when it comes to cashing in on the Indian market and they seem to be sticking with him for the time being.

Regardless, it’s good to see a new face on SmackDown LIVE firmly at the top and Jinder Mahal seems to be set to reign as the WWE Champion for quite some time to come.

