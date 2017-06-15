From the WWE Rumor Mill: Rusev to return after Money In The Bank 2017

The Bulgarian Brute might soon be making his SmackDown LIVE debut!

The Bulgarian Brute’s return is near

What’s the story?

It is being reported by Cageside Seats that WWE Superstar Rusev, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury for the past four months, is scheduled to return on the SmackDown edition after Money In The Bank 2017.

In case you didn’t know...

Rusev had been suffering from a shoulder injury for quite some time before his last WWE appearance at Fastlane 2017. He had been delaying shoulder surgery but the escalating condition of the injury caused him to finally give in and go under the knife.

In the meanwhile, Rusev had been drafted to SmackDown LIVE as part of the Superstar Shake-up. He then appeared on an episode of SmackDown LIVE via Satellite and addressed Shane McMahon. Rusev had stated that he would only debut on SmackDown LIVE if he was given a title match at Money In The Bank.

The original plan was to have Rusev challenge for the title, however, those plans changed due to the program between WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton being extended. Rusev will now be returning after the PPV.

The heart of the matter

After he had surgery in March 2017 for his injured shoulder, Rusev was expected to be back in two to four months. As per schedule, he has reportedly been cleared to compete in the WWE by his doctors.

The latest rumour states that Rusev will be returning to WWE on the episode of SmackDown LIVE after the Money In The Bank Pay Per View.

What’s next?

As per the rumours, Rusev will be making his debut on SmackDown LIVE after Money In The Bank. The Money In The Bank Pay Per View is being held on 18th June 2017, which makes the rumoured date of Rusev’s return 20th June 2017.

A return for Rusev at the Money In The Bank Pay Per View itself was also being rumoured a while ago, and cannot be completely ruled out.

Author’s take

Rusev’s return will certainly give a much-needed boost to the mid-card of SmackDown LIVE. The brand is currently suffering from a lack of credible opponents for solid mid-card storylines.

Rusev has never shied away from elevating his fellow WWE Superstars and there are many on SmackDown LIVE currently that can use the rub!

