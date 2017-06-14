From the WWE Rumor Mill: Rusev cleared by doctors to return from his injury

The Bulgarian Brute has been cleared by the doctors to return to the WWE. He might make his SmackDown LIVE debut soon.

Rusev is all set to return

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Rusev, who had been sidelined by a shoulder injury, has been cleared by doctors for a return to the ring, as per a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet.

In case you didn’t know...

The Bulgarian Brute Rusev injured his shoulder and had to reportedly undergo surgery in March 2017 to repair the damage. It was also previously reported that he had suffered the injury a while ago and that his surgery was long overdue.

The escalating condition of the severity of the injury had finally caused Rusev to go under the knife, and he had to miss out on WrestleMania 33 as a result. The last match that Rusev had on WWE television was when he had faced off against the Big Show at Fastlane 2017 in a losing effort.

In the Superstar Shake-up that took place on 11th April 2017, Rusev was moved from Raw to SmackDown LIVE.

He had made an appearance on the 25th April edition of SmackDown LIVE and had notified Shane McMahon via Satellite that he wouldn’t be debuting on SmackDown unless he was given a WWE Championship match at the Money In The Bank Pay Per View.

The heart of the matter

As per Pro Wrestling Sheet’s report, Rusev has been officially cleared by the doctors to wrestle again and has completed the rehabilitation following his shoulder surgery.

Rusev had previously teased an appearance on SmackDown LIVE after he had failed to get a response from Shane McMahon regarding getting a title match at the Money In The Bank Pay Per View, but he hasn’t made any appearances on the brand as of yet.

Also read: 5 reasons why Rusev should turn face

The reason for Rusev not having returned yet despite his hints has been reported to be due to a change in plans. Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton are currently embroiled in a feud over the WWE Championship, which has left Rusev out of the title picture for the time being.

It is still, however, only a matter of time before Rusev is seen on WWE television again.

What’s next?

Even though nothing has been officially announced on the subject of Rusev’s return yet, he might make his return on the post-Money In The Bank edition of SmackDown LIVE. As of right now, Rusev is not slated to appear at the Money In The Bank Pay Per View, but a surprise return cannot be completely ruled out at this point.

Author’s take

Rusev coming back to the WWE is great news for all of his fans. Rusev is one of the most solid mid-card performers who has helped elevate several talents new and old in the past, and his return will certainly be welcomed by the company.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com