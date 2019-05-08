×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE Championship Triple Threat announced for SmackDown Live

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
421   //    08 May 2019, 06:11 IST

Kofi Kingston continues to take on all challengers as a fighting WWE Champion
Kofi Kingston continues to take on all challengers as a fighting WWE Champion

Last night, Kofi Kingston successfully defended the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan on Monday Night Raw. The champion has stated, on multiple occasions, that he's a fighting champion. Tonight, he had an opportunity to put his money where his mouth was.

AJ Styles opened SmackDown Live tonight, becoming the first Raw superstar to appear on the Blue Brand as a part of the Wild Card Rule. He decided that if superstars are allowed to jump around, then why not return to the House that AJ Styles Built?

It wasn't long, however, before he was interrupted by another Raw superstar in Sami Zayn. Zayn addressed the boos almost immediately, stating that he didn't want to be there tonight either. He attempted to lecture Styles, but the former WWE Champion cut him off quickly, making fun of him for being tossed in a dumpster by Braun Strowman the night before.

As their argument got more heated, they were cut off by the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, with Franchesca in tow. Kingston ignored Zayn, making a beeline straight for Styles. The Champion claimed that it wasn't the Phenomenal One's show anymore, and he should stay where he belongs on Monday nights.


Styles retorted by addressing his appearance on Raw. He revealed his displeasure with the rule to Vince McMahon last night, and stated that he'd wreak havoc on SmackDown Live. Kofi Kingston gave him a chance to back his talk up.

At this point, Zayn berated Kingston for trying to give Styles yet another championship shot, as he believed that he'd had enough opportunities in the past. Kingston corrected him, saying that he didn't have a problem facing either man for the WWE Championship tonight.

Soon after the opening segment, WWE made it official. Kofi Kingston will defend his WWE Championship against not one, but two men, as he'll have to take on Sami Zayn and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat match in the main event of SmackDown Live.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Kofi Kingston AJ Styles WWE Championship
Advertisement
3 Biggest Things WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live this week (7 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
3 Shockers WWE could be planning on the final Smackdown Live before WrestleMania 35 ( 2 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
4 shockers WWE could be planning on Smackdown Live this week (19 March 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 5 major things that could happen tonight – RAW Superstars to invade, Daniel Bryan to be included in MITB WWE Title match?
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest things WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live (March 12, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two interesting matches announced for this week's SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown Live (April 30th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
4 things WWE secretly told us on Smackdown Live this week
RELATED STORY
SmackDown Live, Last-minute predictions: 5 things that may happen (26th March 2019)
RELATED STORY
4 interesting things WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live this week (26 March 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us