WWE News: WWE Championship Triple Threat announced for SmackDown Live

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 421 // 08 May 2019, 06:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kofi Kingston continues to take on all challengers as a fighting WWE Champion

Last night, Kofi Kingston successfully defended the WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan on Monday Night Raw. The champion has stated, on multiple occasions, that he's a fighting champion. Tonight, he had an opportunity to put his money where his mouth was.

AJ Styles opened SmackDown Live tonight, becoming the first Raw superstar to appear on the Blue Brand as a part of the Wild Card Rule. He decided that if superstars are allowed to jump around, then why not return to the House that AJ Styles Built?

It wasn't long, however, before he was interrupted by another Raw superstar in Sami Zayn. Zayn addressed the boos almost immediately, stating that he didn't want to be there tonight either. He attempted to lecture Styles, but the former WWE Champion cut him off quickly, making fun of him for being tossed in a dumpster by Braun Strowman the night before.

As their argument got more heated, they were cut off by the WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, with Franchesca in tow. Kingston ignored Zayn, making a beeline straight for Styles. The Champion claimed that it wasn't the Phenomenal One's show anymore, and he should stay where he belongs on Monday nights.

Styles retorted by addressing his appearance on Raw. He revealed his displeasure with the rule to Vince McMahon last night, and stated that he'd wreak havoc on SmackDown Live. Kofi Kingston gave him a chance to back his talk up.

At this point, Zayn berated Kingston for trying to give Styles yet another championship shot, as he believed that he'd had enough opportunities in the past. Kingston corrected him, saying that he didn't have a problem facing either man for the WWE Championship tonight.

Soon after the opening segment, WWE made it official. Kofi Kingston will defend his WWE Championship against not one, but two men, as he'll have to take on Sami Zayn and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat match in the main event of SmackDown Live.