WWE News: WWE confirm departure of Superstar

Another Superstar leaves WWE

What's the story?

It probably goes without saying, but WWE have confirmed the departure of long-standing Superstar Goldust after he was announced as Cody Rhodes' opponent for AEW's upcoming 'Double or Nothing' show.

In case you didn't know...

Goldust, otherwise known as Dustin Runnels, is the son of the late-great Dusty Rhodes and the brother of former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.

He made his debut for the, then, WWF, in 1990 as Dustin Rhodes but would eventually go on to debut the now iconic and incredibly popular 'Goldust' gimmick in 1995. Goldust would eventually wrestle in five separate spells for WWF/WWE and also appeared for other promotions like TNA and AJPW.

The heart of the matter

It had been rumored that Goldust's contract had expired and that he was a free agent, but neither he, nor WWE had confirmed that officially.

Dustin was then announced as the mystery opponent for Cody at All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing show, in what was a shock to many!

Now WWE have quietly, but officially moved Goldust from their main roster section of the website to the alumni section, doubling down on the confirmation that the Superstar has left the company.

Goldust has been officially moved to the WWE alumni page and is no longer listed as a current member of the roster. pic.twitter.com/PCNFVXL9n0 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 21, 2019

It's a shame WWE couldn't hang on to one of their longest tenured and experienced Superstars but it makes absolute sense that he'd join his brother for his new promotion. Someone with Goldust's experience and knowledge will surely prove invaluable for AEW.

What's next?

Goldust is the latest in a fairly long line of Superstars who have recently left the WWE with Luke Harper putting in a release request and Tye Dillinger and Hideo Itami being granted their release from the company.

Will you be sad to see Goldust leave the WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!