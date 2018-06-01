WWE News: WWE confirms huge title match for an upcoming live event in Mexico

Several other matches and talent have also been seemingly confirmed.

Seth Rollins will be in action in Mexico

What’s the story?

As per confirmed by WWE, the Monday Night Raw roster is all set to head to the country of Mexico later this year for a mega live event and as of this writing, several matches have been apparently confirmed for the event as well.

In case you didn’t know…

The heart of the matter

Following the confirmation of WWE’s return to Mexico in Mexico City later this year. The company’s official website went on to confirm that a huge title match has been confirmed to take place in Mexico City.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins prepares to defend his Championship belt against the versatile Elias in singles competition.

Elsewhere, a huge Six-Man Tag Team match featuring Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Bobby Lashley against the trio of Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens has also been confirmed for the Live Event as well.

Below is the official statement posted by WWE:

WWE Live returns to Mexico City this December

Mexico City, Mexico, welcomes back WWE Live on Saturday, 1 December, at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. Tickets for the event are available starting Monday, 4 June, at 11 a.m. local time, at www.superboletos.com, Arena Ciudad de Mexico box office, and Superboletos outlets.

WWE Live will feature the WWE Universe's favorite Superstars and many thrilling matches, including Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley facing Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jinder Mahal. In addition, Seth Rollins will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Elias. Also competing in Mexico City will be Matt Hardy, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and many more.*

Don't miss your only chance to see unforgettable live WWE action in Mexico City this year. Get your tickets starting Monday, 4 June.

*Talent line-up depicted and referenced are subject to change.

What’s next?

The upcoming WWE Live Event in Mexico City, Mexico will take place on the 1st of December, 2018.