WWE News: Stipulation match to determine who challenges AJ Styles at SummerSlam confirmed

AJ Styles seems primed to put on yet another phenomenal performance at WWE SummerSlam

What's the story?

The WWE has posted a tweet via its official Twitter account, as well as also publishing an article on its website; confirming a "Gauntlet Match" for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Apparently, the aforementioned match up will feature five top Superstars, with the winner going on to challenge reigning WWE United States Champion AJ Styles for the his title at SummerSlam.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE's upcoming SummerSlam event is considered to be one of the company's four major annual PPV's -- along with Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series.

On that note, the 2019 edition of WWE's summertime PPV will witness several elite Superstars do battle, continuing their quest to reach the pinnacle of the sports-entertainment industry.

The heart of the matter

The United States Championship is currently held by none other than "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles who, with assistance from his former Bullet Club stable-mates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, recently formed a new stable known as "The OC" (Original Club).

While Styles, aided by Anderson and Gallows, absolutely destroyed former US Champion Ricochet to win the title, "The Phenomenal One" now awaits an opponent for SummerSlam.

Along those lines, WWE has now confirmed a Gauntlet Match for tonight's Monday Night RAW: Ricochet vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn vs. Andrade -- with the Superstar who wins the matchup, receiving number-1 contender status, and resultantly facing Styles for the US Title at SummerSlam.

What's next?

It's heartening to see Ricochet involved in the match after reports that he may be suffering an elbow injury. However, there's always the possibility that this Gauntlet Match is an opportunity to write him off TV for the time being to recover.

The WWE's highly-awaited SummerSlam event is set to transpire at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on August 11th.

Who'd you like to see face AJ Styles for the US Championship at SummerSlam? Sound off!

