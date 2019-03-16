WWE News: WWE fuels speculation for Kurt Angle's final opponent

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.08K // 16 Mar 2019, 06:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Olympic Gold Medallist will call it a career in-ring at WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

With the announcement on Raw this week that Kurt Angle will be wrestling his last match at WrestleMania, speculation has run rampant regarding just who will be his final opponent.

WWE.com itself fueled the fire today when it ran a poll of six potential opponents on its Instagram page. WrestlingInc carried a report regarding the poll.

In case you missed it . . .

The former Raw GM announced on Monday's show that he would be having his 'Farewell Match' at WrestleMania 35.

Angle has been winding down his in-ring career with the WWE as he wrestled his last match in his hometown of Pittsburgh on Monday's Raw. In the episode, he defeated Apollo Crews.

The heart of the matter

On the poll, WWE listed Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Shelton Benjamin, Samoa Joe and John Cena as six potential opponents for Angle next month.

WrestlingInc's report mentioned that it might be Cena due to the history between the two stemming back to Cena's debut coming against Angle.

It also mentions that a lot of the superstars listed might already have dance partners for The Showcase of the Immortals. Samoa Joe is embroiled in an ongoing series of matches with Andrade, Rey Mysterio and R-Truth and may face any or all of them again.

Lashley is the Intercontinental Champion again after topping Finn Balor on the same episode of Raw Angle announced his final match. He's expected to defend the title on the show, so he's not likely to face Angle.

Corbin or McIntyre will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35, leaving the man who doesn't face Reigns as one of the three potential opponents for Angle.

Shelton Benjamin was a part of Team Angle back in the early 2000s and was probably included because of that history. He also returned on Raw this week to attack Seth Rollins.

After scrolling through some of the comments from fans, the overwhelming choice to face Angle at WrestleMania 35 appears to be Cena.

What's next?

A lot of matches that haven't already been confirmed for 'Mania will start to formulate once the dust settles around the other Superstars mentioned in the poll.

Matches aren't official until announced as such by WWE, so they might still be deciding whether to have Cena, Corbin or McIntyre as the final opponent for the Hall of Famer.

Personally, Cena and McIntyre would be better opponents than Corbin due to the history, both in the past and last year they had with Angle.

Corbin doesn't seem like as big a match as the other two, but depending on how WWE feels about booking Angle's final match, it might not matter.

Who would you like to see oppose Kurt Angle in his final match with WWE? Comment below.

Advertisement