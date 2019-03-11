×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer offers high praise for Ronda Rousey

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
926   //    11 Mar 2019, 02:24 IST

"Rowdy" Ronda Rousey

What's the story

During a special Q&A session held on Facebook, an Olympic Gold Medalist offered his thoughts on the recent actions and comments made by "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey. What did the WWE Hall of Famer have to say in regards to his WrestleMania 34 tag team partner?

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey posted a video on her YouTube channel, where she went off on a tirade about the WWE. This can be taken as a direct shoot, or quite possibly a worked-shoot, depending on your viewpoint. Rousey turned heel this past Monday night on RAW, after becoming fed up with the WWE Universe and the shenanigans surrounding her situation with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and the McMahon Family.

The heart of the matter

Former RAW General Manager and WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle hosted a special Facebook Q&A session with the WWE Universe, where he answered various questions. One of which Kurt was asked on his thoughts to Ronda Rousey's heel turn and her remarks about the WWE in general.

“It’s great for Ronda. It shows her depth as a persona and her understanding of the business. Ronda will learn very quickly how to be a heel in the ring, which means she will be bumping a lot more than before. I’m looking forward to it.”

(H/T WrestlingNews)

What's next?

Ronda Rousey will likely be involved in some capacity for the Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair match tonight at Fastlane. She is currently set to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 on April 7th.

What do you think of Ronda Rousey's recent heel turn? Let us know in the comments below. As always continue to support Sportskeeda for all your wrestling needs. Follow us tonight as we cover WWE Fastlane with all the breaking news stories and results!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Fastlane 2019 Kurt Angle Ronda Rousey Women Wrestling
Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
I am currently an analyst here for Sportskeeda, with past experiences writing for WrestlingINC, 411Mania and PWPNation. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
WWE News: Becky Lynch has an interesting response to Ronda Rousey's attack on Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 things we wouldn't see coming at the PPV
RELATED STORY
3 ways WWE can book Becky Vs Charlotte at Fastlane
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Lana calls Ronda Rousey 'fake', trashes UFC Hall of Famer
RELATED STORY
Fastlane 2019: 3 streaks and records which could be broken at the WWE PPV
RELATED STORY
Fastlane 2019 : 3 Biggest shockers WWE could be planning for the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019 Predictions: Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 Things WWE Must Avoid Doing At The PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 4 unbelievable swerves that could shock the WWE Universe at Fastlane
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors : 5 biggest rumours heading into Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us