WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer takes a shot at CM Punk before MITB

There still seems to be a lot of bitterness and anger between Punk and his 'former friends'.

CM Punk has more enemies than friends in the WWE, by the looks of it

What's the story?

CM Punk has had a tough week after losing his second UFC fight in embarrassing fashion. The former WWE Champion was subject to a scathing attack by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, prior to the Money in the Bank PPV show.

The former WWE commentator said this about Punk and his UFC loss: "Look, we saw CM Punk try to run in the UFC, trying to take over, that boy got the breaks beat off him just a couple weeks ago."

In case you didn't know...

On June 9, 2018, at UFC 225, Punk lost his second UFC match, against Mike Johnson, which was his second defeat in the UFC.

Following the defeat, he was taken to the hospital for a facial CT scan. Punk was subject to criticism from professional wrestling and MMA fans as many believe he's not capable enough to make it in the rough and tough world of UFC and MMA.

Even UFC President Dana White admitted that the match could have been Punk's last match in the UFC as he didn't put up a fight in both his matches.

The heart of the matter

Following his heavy loss at the hands of Mike Johnson, Punk was criticised by WWE commentator and Punk's former friend, Corey Graves, who called out Punk for turning his back on his friends, which he felt wasn't the right move.

At MITB, Booker T took a shot at Punk prior to the PPV and it looks like there is still some bitterness between Punk and those in the WWE.

What's next?

It is uncertain what the future holds for CM Punk, but he won't be short of money after the bumper money he earned in the UFC 225 fight!

