WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer "ready" to come out of retirement to face Roman Reigns

WWE Superstars coming out of retirement is a dream that doesn't always come to fruition. However, Daniel Bryan and Shawn Michaels are two names that returned to the squared circle in recent memory and there are many other superstars who the fans would love to see compete again.

In an interview with Wrestling Travel, Ric Flair revealed that if there was one superstar who he would like to face if he laces up his wrestling boots again and that man is none other than Roman Reigns.

As part of the interview, The Nature Boy even revealed an interesting story as well as his version of the Mount Rushmore of wrestling.

The 16-time WWE Champion was in the news recently owing to his health issues. He reportedly underwent an emergency medical surgery that tended to the complications with his heart. Flair survived the scare and released a video expressing his gratitude while also taking a shot at Shawn Michaels.

There' no need to panic anymore as the 70-year-old legend is back to his flamboyant self.

Flair revealed that he would love to wrestle Reigns if he were to come out of retirement but also joked that the WWE probably won't be able to afford him. Flair also claimed that he would have loved to be the bad guy in a programme against Reigns if he was 30 or 40 years old.

The 2-time WWE Hall of Famer also touched upon the oft-discussed topic of the Mount Rushmore of wrestling. Flair named himself (of course), The Undertaker, Stone Cold and Hulk Hogan. (H/t Credit: WrestlingInc)

He explained his decision by saying, "I know people are gonna say I should put Andre the Giant in. But I actually think The Undertaker has had as big a run and as big an impact on the business without having to be champion and just being the character."

He continued. "No. 1 he's a great guy. No. 2 it's the most unique and greatest gimmick in the history of our business. He's got sick of it a couple of times and changed it around. But at the end of the day, whether it's riding a motorcycle or getting out of a coffin, it's the greatest gimmick I've ever seen."

He also spoke about a nerve-racking trip to Tokyo from the back in the day. You can view the complete interview below:

Ric Flair isn't coming out of retirement. And even if he does, WWE will never let him wrestle. Not in a million years. If he starts ageing backwards, then Vince McMahon may consider him for a Saudi Arabia show. This was just one of those cliched questions that is posed to every retired wrestler.

Nonetheless, Reigns vs. a heel Ric Flair in his prime sounds very promising on paper.