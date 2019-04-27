WWE News: WWE Legend regrets his time in TNA/Impact Wrestling

No love for TNA

What's the story?

According to WrestlingInc, Eric Bischoff in an interview with The Underground Australia podcast, says that he regretted his time with TNA (Impact Wrestling) where he worked between 2010 and 2014.

In case you didn't know...

Eric Bischoff was the man responsible for putting WCW on the map. He took WCW Monday Nitro to prominence and beat WWE Monday Night RAW in the ratings for 83 straight weeks. He was responsible for bringing in Scott Hall and Kevin Nash and forming the NWO (New World Order) alongside Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

When WCW closed their doors in 2001, Vince McMahon brought in Eric Bischoff as the on-screen WWE Raw General Manager in 2002. He remained in a working relationship with WWE until 2007.

In 2010, Eric Bischoff signed with TNA alongside Hulk Hogan. He appeared as an on-screen talent, as well as serving behind-the-scenes as an executive producer. Unfortunately, his time in TNA was not successful.

The heart of the matter..

Eric Bischoff was on the The Underground Australia podcast, to promote his own podcast 83 weeks, which will be live between June 21-23. He spoke fondly of his time in WWE, which allowed him to end his career on a high note. But when the topic turned to his time in TNA, he said the following:-

For the most part, it is very regrettable. Looking back, I wished I wouldn't have done it, with one or two exceptions. It was an opportunity for me to work with my son, and for my son to get an opportunity to work in the wrestling business, which is something that was a goal of his as a young boy and a teenager growing up.

He fantasized having an opportunity to work in the wrestling business with his father, and being in TNA gave me that opportunity to provide to him. And I'll forever be grateful for that, because that is a memory that my son and I share to this day, that is very special to both of us. And I'll never, ever minimize that. But, other than that? Eh. Eh."

What's next?

Eric Bischoff is quite happy in his current role on the 83 Weeks podcast talking about his time in WCW. It is highly doubtful that he will ever show up in AEW. Eric Bischoff will be next seen at Starrcast 2 between May 23 - May 26, 2019.