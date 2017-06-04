Write an Article

WWE News: WWE reveals its 50 Most Extreme Superstars of all time

Do you know who the WWE's Most Extreme Superstars are?

by Johny Payne @johny_payne
News 04 Jun 2017, 19:03 IST
The WWE has seen several ‘Extreme’ performers wreak havoc.

What’s the story?

WWE has released a list of the 50 most Extreme Superstars of all time. On the eve of Extreme Rules, the promotion has put together a list of “maniacs who personify the word extreme” on its official website.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE Superstars indulge in their fair share of high-risk manoeuvres including jumping off a Hell In A Cell cage and being put through burning tables, thumbtacks and other foreign objects. 

The heart of the matter

The WWE has revealed the following list titled- ‘The 50 Most Extreme Superstars’ which includes the following performers:

  1. Dean Ambrose
  2. Sabu
  3. Brock Lesnar
  4. "Stone Cold" Steven Austin
  5. Edge
  6. Mick Foley
  7. Rowdy Roddy Piper
  8. Dusty Rhodes
  9. Shane McMahon
  10. King Curtis Iaukea
  11. Balls Mahoney
  12. Jeff Hardy
  13. Mae Young
  14. Vader
  15. The Undertaker
  16. Abdullah the Butcher
  17. Hardcore Holly
  18. The Dudley Boyz (D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley)
  19. Bruiser Brody
  20. Terry Funk
  21. Axl Rotten
  22. Ian Rotten
  23. The Sandman
  24. The Road Warriors (Hawk and Animal)
  25. Tommy Dreamer
  26. Mad Dog Vachon
  27. The APA (Bradshaw portrayed by JBL, and Farooq portrayed by Ron Simmons)
  28. Public Enemy (Rocco Rock and Johnny Grunge)
  29. Hayabusa
  30. Spike Dudley
  31. "Dr Death" Steve Williams
  32. Dick Murdoch
  33. The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags)
  34. The Crusher
  35. Al Snow
  36. Raven
  37. New Jack
  38. The Sheik
  39. Masato Tanaka
  40. Kevin Sullivan
  41. Rob Van Dam
  42. Mike Awesome
  43. Stan Hansen
  44. Bam Bam Bigelow
  45. Rhyno

(*Numbers 46-50 include the names from the tag-teams mentioned in the list above*)

The illustrious list of WWE Superstars has been released around the time of the year, WWE goes Extreme ergo- the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Also read: Surprise winner of Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way match revealed

What’s next?

The Raw brand-exclusive Extreme Rules PPV goes down at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on June 4th.

The event will be headlined by a Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules match between Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Finn Balor, with the winner going on to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the belt at Great Balls of Fire in July.

Author’s take

No list can do justice to the legendary ‘Extreme Superstars’ that have graced the WWE ring.

In my opinion, there are a few marquee stars that WWE may have been unable to include in their list, but it’s nice to see the WWE acknowledging the risk-taking, death-defying heroes for their legendary performances.  

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Fetching more content...