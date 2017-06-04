WWE News: WWE reveals its 50 Most Extreme Superstars of all time

Do you know who the WWE's Most Extreme Superstars are?

The WWE has seen several ‘Extreme’ performers wreak havoc.

What’s the story?

WWE has released a list of the 50 most Extreme Superstars of all time. On the eve of Extreme Rules, the promotion has put together a list of “maniacs who personify the word extreme” on its official website.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE Superstars indulge in their fair share of high-risk manoeuvres including jumping off a Hell In A Cell cage and being put through burning tables, thumbtacks and other foreign objects.

The heart of the matter

The WWE has revealed the following list titled- ‘The 50 Most Extreme Superstars’ which includes the following performers:

Dean Ambrose Sabu Brock Lesnar "Stone Cold" Steven Austin Edge Mick Foley Rowdy Roddy Piper Dusty Rhodes Shane McMahon King Curtis Iaukea Balls Mahoney Jeff Hardy Mae Young Vader The Undertaker Abdullah the Butcher Hardcore Holly The Dudley Boyz (D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley) Bruiser Brody Terry Funk Axl Rotten Ian Rotten The Sandman The Road Warriors (Hawk and Animal) Tommy Dreamer Mad Dog Vachon The APA (Bradshaw portrayed by JBL, and Farooq portrayed by Ron Simmons) Public Enemy (Rocco Rock and Johnny Grunge) Hayabusa Spike Dudley "Dr Death" Steve Williams Dick Murdoch The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags) The Crusher Al Snow Raven New Jack The Sheik Masato Tanaka Kevin Sullivan Rob Van Dam Mike Awesome Stan Hansen Bam Bam Bigelow Rhyno

(*Numbers 46-50 include the names from the tag-teams mentioned in the list above*)

The illustrious list of WWE Superstars has been released around the time of the year, WWE goes Extreme ergo- the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

What’s next?

The Raw brand-exclusive Extreme Rules PPV goes down at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on June 4th.

The event will be headlined by a Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules match between Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Finn Balor, with the winner going on to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for the belt at Great Balls of Fire in July.

Author’s take

No list can do justice to the legendary ‘Extreme Superstars’ that have graced the WWE ring.

In my opinion, there are a few marquee stars that WWE may have been unable to include in their list, but it’s nice to see the WWE acknowledging the risk-taking, death-defying heroes for their legendary performances.

