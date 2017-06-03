WWE News: Surprise winner of Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way match revealed

The Fatal 5-Way match at Extreme Rules is one of the most anticipated match-ups of the calendar year.

Who will stand tall at the end of Extreme Rules?

What’s the story?

As we had previously reported via The Dirty Sheets Podcast, the WWE has reportedly booked Samoa Joe to win the upcoming Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules match on June 4th.

The Samoan Submission Machine is expected to defeat Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor in the much-anticipated headliner of the RAW brand-exclusive PPV Extreme Rules this Sunday.

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe, whose real name is Nuufolau Joel Seanoa, is perhaps best known for his time in TNA (now rebranded as Impact Wrestling).

The 38-year-old made his NXT debut in 2015 and made an impact on the WWE’s main roster earlier this year, ending his feud with Seth Rollins in the weeks that followed Wrestlemania 33.

The heart of the matter

Samoa Joe winning may come as a surprise to many as he has not been booked strongly ever since his debut on Monday Night RAW a few months ago.

Besides, Joe defeated Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor in their Triple Threat match up on RAW’s go-home episode for Extreme Rules, which usually means that he would lose at the pay-per-view event.

Nevertheless, the WWE officials seem to be high on a potential feud pitting Samoa Joe against the reigning, undisputed WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar, especially with their first choice Braun Strowman out-of-action for about six months with a gruesome elbow injury.

What’s next?

Samoa Joe will likely defeat Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt in the Fatal 5-Way number 1 contender match at Extreme Rules at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on June 4th.

The WWE will then book the #1 contender Joe in a feud with Brock Lesnar for the latter’s Universal Championship with the feud rumoured to culminate on July 9th at Great Balls of Fire. It’s also being reported that Joe is most likely to lose at Great Balls of Fire, with Lesnar retaining his title and moving on to another feud.

Author’s take

Samoa Joe is one of the most talented professional wrestlers let alone WWE, but in the industry as a whole.

It’s great to see the WWE showing interest in pushing the Samoan powerhouse, who is a brilliant worker on the mat and just as scary and intimidating on the mic. Here’s hoping we get to see a great rivalry between Lesnar and Joe very soon.