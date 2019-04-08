×
WWE News: WWE spoils major Championship match result at WrestleMania 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
7.20K   //    08 Apr 2019, 07:33 IST

Kofi Kingston is now WWE Champion after defeating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania
Kofi Kingston is now WWE Champion after defeating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania

What's the story?

Kofi Kingston became WWE Champion at WrestleMania 35 earlier tonight after hitting Daniel Bryan with Trouble in Paradise but the WWE Universe already knew Kingston was going to win because the company accidentally released The New Day shirt a little bit early.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston has had a long road to the WWE Championship ever since the gauntlet match that happened a few weeks before Elimination Chamber back in February. Kingston was then cheered on at both Elimination Chamber and Fastlane where the WWE Universe expected Kingston to come out on top, but this wasn't to be.

Kingston was only finally given the chance after a gauntlet match on SmackDown Live that saw him come out on top against all of Bryan's challengers and after The New Day were able to win their own gauntlet match to help him be awarded the opportunity.

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania earlier tonight as part of WrestleMania but mid-way through the match WWE messed up and released The New Day's shirt on WWE.com that confirmed that "There's a new Champ."

WWE later took the shirt back down from sale minutes later and the shop was down for a few minutes as the company attempted to cover up another interesting botch in a long line of errors over the past few weeks.

What's next?

The New Day themselves unveiled the shirt following the match where they also showed off the old WWE Championship which brought Daniel Bryan's hemp title reign to an end and signified the beginning of a new era in WWE.

Do you think WWE ruined the result? Have your say in the comment section below...


Catch all the Live Updates from WrestleMania 35 right here.

