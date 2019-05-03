×
WWE Rumors: WWE superstar causes heated issue with WWE security 

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
868   //    03 May 2019, 07:36 IST

Not a good sign of things for this particular WWE star
Not a good sign of things for this particular WWE star

What's the story?

WWE Raw superstar Lio Rush has been the hot topic of discussion in recent weeks after rumors emerged of him willing to leave WWE due to recent backstage heat.

However, according to a new report per PWInisder, Rush has now reportedly found himself in further trouble thanks to an incident where he brought a group of people backstage in a WWE arena and things didn't turn out the way as he expected it to be.

In case you didn't know...

As initially reported by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lio Rush has been receiving major heat backstage with WWE officials backstage after having seemingly claimed that the former Ring of Honor star feels that he should be in a "top guy" spot in the WWE.

In a further report, it was noted by Fightful that Rush apparently rubbed off a lot of people backstage, one of them being former WWE Universal Champion, Finn Balor.

However, in a recent interview, Rush himself cleared the air by claiming that he and Balor are on good terms. Instead, there is someone else who hasn't been a fan of Rush's work ever since his days in ROH.

The heart of the matter

As aforementioned, Lio Rush is currently the hot topic of discussion in the Pro Wrestling business, with him reportedly wanting to leave WWE and the company even offering him a new multi-year deal of 300,000.

Rush, however, has reportedly now found himself in yet another controversial situation, as PWInsider reports that Rush seemingly brought a group of people to a WWE taping last year, who were apparently stopped due to not having proper credentials. Things eventually took an ugly turn as the group started yelling loudly at a female WWE security team member.

What's next?

Lio Rush is currently being kept of WWE Television for the time being and wasn't even seen on last week's episode of Raw alongside Bobby Lashley as well.

As of right now, it'll be interesting to see if 'The Man of The Hour' decides to eventually depart from the WWE or if the company can somehow convince him to re-sign a new deal.

