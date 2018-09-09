WWE News: WWE Superstar incredibly unhappy with WWE 2K19 character reveal

Lana isn't happy about this at all

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Lana was eagerly awaiting the first wave of character reveals for WWE's upcoming video game WWE 2K19 just like the rest of us. That is until she saw her character looked nothing like her and took to social media to highlight the issue.

In case you didn't know...

WWE's annual video game is starting to reveal more of what games can expect to see when they play it, including who they'll be able to play as. Their first wave of character reveals contained seventy-five WWE Superstars such as Braun Strowman and The Big Show.

Their second wave of character reveals included a further 60 wrestlers, with many that people were disappointed weren't included in the first wave cropping up in this one, like Cedric Alexander and Tye Dillinger

The heart of the matter

WWE 2K19's Twitter account was clearly excited about the 'Ravishing Russian' in-game character so released the following tweet about her being playable for the first time ever.

However, when WWE Superstar Lana saw the tweet , and what her character looked like, she wasn't too impressed. She then immediately took to Twitter and released the following series of Tweets about her concerns.

Who is this ?????? Never have I worn that gear or wrestled with short hair so I am very confused who this women is. https://t.co/at8oKeE1JO — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) September 8, 2018

Don’t worry @WWEUniverse the #LanaDay score is not low because this is actually Tonya Harding the professional figure skater making her in ring debut on the @WWEgames ! Can’t wait to see the #RavishingRussian pic.twitter.com/qY7bIUgDxk — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) September 8, 2018

As you can see Lana has managed to find the funny side by likening her video game to disgraced former figure skater Tonya Harding, and photo-shopping herself onto the recent film poster.

What's next?

Lana isn't the only one questioning something about the WWE 2K19 game as Tyler Bate's character also suffers from not being at all similar to how he actually looks. Another bone of contention seems to be the rating system, with Lana's partner Rusev, releasing the following tweet concerning his.

It seems that the WWE 2K19 game is right on track to do the same as its predecessors then!

