WWE News: WWE Superstar takes shot at constant the name changes of wrestlers

Ali and Bryan

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Ali recently took to Instagram and took a hilarious jibe at WWE's practice of changing wrestler names.

Ali posted a clip of his match with Andrade from this week's SmackDown Live, with a caption that read: "Winner gets a full name".

In case you didn't know...

It has been a long time since Ali moved to the blue brand from 205 Live. His incredible performances on the Cruiserweight brand impressed backstage officials and higher-ups to the extent that he was called up and was about to get a push.

This didn't go anywhere though, as Ali suffered an injury and was sidelined for a while, with Kofi Kingston getting his spot and running with it. Kofi made the most of the opportunity and delivered two back to back nail-biting performances that gave birth to 'KofiMania'. Kingston became the WWE Champion by pinning Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

Ali came back from his injury and is doing his usual shtick on SmackDown Live. Reportedly, he is in for a push again. Ali's name was recently shortened from Mustafa Ali, by WWE. His recent opponent, Andrade got a name change too. He was earlier called Andrade Cien Almas, before WWE decided to cut it to a single word.

The heart of the matter

Ali, as usual, took the change without any complaints. Recently though, he took a subtle jibe at his name change. The fast-paced encounter between Andrade and Ali was the highlight of this week's SmackDown Live, and Ali posted a highlight clip of the match and jokingly said that the winner gets a full name.

What's next?

With the rumor mill suggesting that both Ali and Andrade are set for pushes, here's to hoping we get to see more of these two incredibly talented athletes in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Ali's jibe? Write down your thoughts on the recent name changes in the comments section below.