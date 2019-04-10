×
WWE News: WWE Superstar wants "Winner takes all" match at next week's Superstar Shakeup

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
2.00K   //    10 Apr 2019, 11:20 IST

Would you like to see this match at the Superstar shakeup?
Would you like to see this match at the Superstar shakeup?

What's the story?

WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Zack Ryder took to Twitter after The Hardy Boyz won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the blue show.

Ryder proposed a match between The Hardy Boyz and him & Hawkins for the Superstar Shakeup editions of Raw or SmackDown Live next week, to which Matt Hardy replied by suggesting that the match could be contested for both tag team titles.

In case you didn't know...

Tonight on SmackDown Live, Matt and Jeff Hardy shocked the wrestling world by defeating The Usos to win the SmackDown Tag Team championships. The duo was interrupted by Lars Sullivan after the match, who proceeded to attack the newly crowned champions. This didn't sway Matt from taking to Instagram and sharing his views on the victory.

On the red side of things, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder won the Raw Tag Team Titles by defeating The Revival at WrestleMania 35. The duo retained the titles against the former champions on the Raw after 'Mania.

The heart of the matter

Zack Ryder proposed a "champions vs champions" match on Twitter, following Matt and Jeff's tag team title win on SmackDown Live. Matt replied to the tweet and added that the Raw Tag Team Titles, as well as the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles, and could be put on the line in a "Winner take all" match.

What's next?

If this match ends up taking place next week, this would be the third "Winner take all" match in a span of 2 weeks, with the first two being the Women's Title main event at WrestleMania and Seth Rollins vs Kofi Kingston on the Raw after 'Mania. 

Would you like to see the two teams lock horns and unify the titles? Sound off in the comment section!

