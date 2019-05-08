WWE News: WWE teases new challengers for Daniel Bryan and Erik Rowan

The new champions!

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan and Rowan won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on tonight's episode, by defeating The Usos.

After their win, the duo met Heavy Machinery, who eyed their newly won Tag Team Titles.

In case you didn't know...

Last month, Jeff Hardy suffered a knee injury at a live event, which led to The Hardy Boyz relinquishing their SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles last week. Jeff Hardy recently underwent knee surgery and provided an update on his recovery.

Shane McMahon had promised that the new champions would be crowned on this week's edition of SmackDown Live. The championship match saw former champions The Usos take on Daniel Bryan and Erik Rowan. The match came to an end when a thunderous Iron Claw from Rowan resulted in a win for him and Bryan.

The heart of the matter

After winning the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles for the first time, Bryan and Rowan were seen walking backstage, with Bryan suggesting they call themselves "The Planet's Tag Team Champions".

They were interrupted by Heavy Machinery's Tucker and Otis, who congratulated them on their win, and spent the next several seconds staring at the tag team gold.

Bryan, realizing that they wanted a shot at the titles, shook his head in refusal and left the spot. Later, Bryan called out a multitude of tag teams on the blue brand, including the Heavy Machinery, and accused them of turning the tag team division into a joke. Judging from tonight's exchange, it seems like Bryan and Rowan have got the first challengers to their tag team title belts.

What's next?

A shot at the titles and an eventual win over Bryan and Rowan is exactly what Heavy Machinery needs right now, if they plan to make an early mark on the main roster.

