WWE News: WWE teases surprising name as referee for Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
1.33K   //    17 Jun 2019, 19:02 IST

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin is scheduled for June 23
Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin is scheduled for June 23

What's the story?

Baron Corbin will reveal the special guest referee for his match against Seth Rollins at WWE Stomping Grounds on the June 17 episode of Raw.

In WWE.com’s preview for the show, a surprising name has been touted as the possible official for the upcoming Universal Championship match.

In case you didn't know…

Seth Rollins retained the Universal Championship against Baron Corbin at WWE Super ShowDown on June 7 after the challenger became involved in a war of words with referee John Cone.

Frustrated by the official's handling of the situation, which ultimately resulted in him losing, Corbin has been granted another opportunity against Rollins for the title at the inaugural Stomping Grounds event in Tacoma, Washington.

It was revealed on the June 10 episode of Raw that WWE officials have allowed Corbin to choose the special guest referee for the match, which looks set to headline the pay-per-view, but he has not yet announced who will don the black and white stripes.

Last week’s Raw ended with Kevin Owens defeating Rollins via disqualification after the Universal champion attacked Sami Zayn, the outside guest official, with a steel chair. The former Shield member then stood tall as Raw went off the air.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com’s Raw preview is speculating that Baron Corbin might choose one of his newest allies, Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn, to officiate his match against Seth Rollins at Stomping Grounds.

It then surprisingly mentions that the former Raw Constable could even look to Brock Lesnar, the 2019 Money In The Bank winner, to take on the role as special guest referee.

Will Corbin choose Zayn to call the match “down the middle,” based on his work as the outside official this past Monday night, or might Corbin select Rollins’ Raw opponent Kevin Owens, who has also spoken favorably of the former Acting Raw General Manager? Or perhaps Corbin will extend an invitation to “Mr. Money in the Bank” Brock Lesnar to purvey some up-close-and-personal paranoia at WWE Stomping Grounds?

What's next?

All eyes will be on the next episode of Raw to see whether Baron Corbin selects Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or somebody else to take charge of his Stomping Grounds match against Seth Rollins.

Tags:
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Baron Corbin
Contact Us