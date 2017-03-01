WWE News: WWE's Erick Rowan posts cryptic video on Twitter

He's coming.. run.

Is Rowan’s return imminent?

What's the story?

As seen on his Twitter account, WWE superstar Erick Rowan has posted yet another cryptic message, this time in the form of a video. Rowan has not been seen on WWE television for months now after undergoing surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff back in October 2016.

In case you didn't know...

Rowan has been a member of the Wyatt Family on and off for a few years now, with the latest signs once again providing a degree of uncertainty when it comes to what his current status is. He's been training at the Performance Center over the last few weeks, which has led many to believe that he has virtually been cleared for a return to in-ring action.

The heart of the matter

The 40-second clip resembles something from American Horror Story, with the famous sheep mask being shown crying blood.

There are images of Rowan walking slowly down a narrow alleyway, with pictures of children alongside a backdrop song of what appears to be a children's nursery rhyme.

What's next?

If Rowan is indeed cleared it makes sense for him to return in the next week or so, what with the Wyatt Family imploding from within. Given the positions that Wyatt, Harper and Orton are currently in, it wouldn't be surprising in the least to see Rowan come back and make some kind of impact on the story - possibly be aligning himself with Bray once again.

Sportskeeda's take

Rowan has always been quite an undervalued member of the Wyatts, with WWE mishandling his short singles run back in late 2014. The guy has the talent to succeed either on his own or as a member of the Family once again, but he just needs to be given something to do.

Inserting him into the storyline with the Wyatts is the obvious thing to do, and it's the smartest possible move. Ever since they debuted on the main roster in 2013 it seems as if it's all been leading up to this, which makes WrestleMania 33 all the more intriguing.

