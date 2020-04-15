WWE News - Zelina Vega issues warning to rest of the RAW roster

Zelina Vega finally has a faction of her own to manage

The trio of Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory is set to haunt Superstars on RAW.

When Andrade was ruled out for WrestleMania 36, most of the WWE Universe thought that his replacement, Austin Theory, was only a short term fix for the scenario and nothing beyond. However, we learned on last night's RAW that Theory will continue his alliance with Angel Garza and the United States Champion, thereby giving us a new faction on the Red brand.

The triumvirate would lay out Akira Tozawa after Theory's victory against him. This was followed by Angel Garza's dominant win over enhancement talent Tehuti Miles. The trio then went on to deliver the Hammerlock DDT on Miles. Given the dominant arrival of the faction on the Red brand, their manager Zelina Vega had something to say and took to Twitter, suggesting that the message was loud and clear.

With Andrade likely to be the unofficial leader of the faction, we can expect El Idolo to continue with his exploits as the United States Champion. As for Garza and Theory, they are likely to be involved in tag team competition. This would also help in following up on the underwhelming challenge the duo posed for the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.

However, Austin Theory is also set to take part in a Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match qualifier next week against Aleister Black so we'll have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the faction.