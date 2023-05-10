WWE Night of Champions 2023: Full match-card predictions

Following the success of Backlash 2023, the focus now shifts towards WWE's upcoming event in the Middle East, WWE Night of Champions. The premium live event is scheduled to emanate live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 27, 2023.

The Stamford-based company has already announced Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes for the event. Apart from that, several high-profile clashes could be in the cards for May 27.

While WWE will crown its new World Heavyweight Champion at the event, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also expected to be in action at WWE Night of Champions.

On that note, let's take a look at the full match card predictions for the upcoming Saudi spectacle.

#8. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan (c) vs. Damage CTRL vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville for the Women's Tag Team Championship

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to win the Women's Tag Team Championship a few weeks ago on RAW. The duo have had a decent run as the new champs so far.

Liv and Rodriguez are set to defend their titles against Bayley and Dakota Kai on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. However, this could end in chaos as potential interference from Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green could be in the cards, given they have been gunning for a rematch for the tag team titles.

The duo could make their presence felt during the match, leading to a no-contest. This would then set up a triple-threat match between the aforementioned teams at WWE Night of Champions.

#7. Street Profits (c) vs. The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WWE Night of Champions

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. However, given the duo doesn't compete in Saudi Arabia – and with every title traditionally being defended at the Night of Champions event – WWE could split the tag titles soon.

While KO and Zayn could be the RAW Tag Team Champions, the company could crown Street Profits as new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The duo of Ford and Dawkins earned a huge victory in the WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way match. Furthermore, they were the first tag team to be drafted in the recently concluded WWE Draft. Hence, the company seems high on the duo and may crown them the new SmackDown tag champs.

While several potential teams could challenge Street Profits if they become the new champs, the creative team could hand The Usos another opportunity given that they have had an edge over Dawkins and Ford in the past.

#6. Gunther (c) vs. Matt Riddle for the Intercontinental Championship

WWE shifted Gunther along with the rest of Imperium to the red brand in the draft. The company's flagship show will provide the current Intercontinental Champion with some fresh faces to feud with.

One such potential star to challenge The Ring General could be Matt Riddle. The Original Bro returned a few weeks ago on WWE RAW and has been involved in an angle with The Bloodline since then.

However, with The Bloodline defeating Riddle, Zayn and KO at Backlash, the ongoing feud between the two teams seemingly reached its end for the time being. Hence, the company could have Riddle move on to challenge Gunther next.

#5. Austin Theory (c) vs. LA Knight for the United States Championship

Austin Theory @_Theory1 Love me or hate me…you know I’m that dude Love me or hate me…you know I’m that dude🚀 https://t.co/SCj7gjLZjP

Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship by defeating Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed in a triple threat match at Backlash.

Theory was switched to SmackDown in the WWE Draft. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the A-Town Down star on the blue brand.

One potential name who could be next to challenge Theory for the United States Championship is LA Knight. The veteran has become a fan favourite thanks to his charisma and character work.

Knight is currently the favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. However, he would need some momentum before that and a feud for the United States Championship might do the job.

#4. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Natalya for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Night of Champions

While current SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was switched to WWE RAW, current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair was drafted to SmackDown. Hence, the duo could exchange their titles shortly.

On another note, Rhea Ripley defeated Dana Brooke in a non-title match on WWE RAW. Following that, she launched a post-match attack on her opponent. This led to Natalya showing up to make the save.

Given how things unfolded, a potential match between the duo could be in the cards at WWE Night of Champions.

#3. Bianca Belair (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

399 Days!

LongEST Reigning RAW Women’s Champion

&

LongEST Reigning Women’s Champion of the Modern Era.

#ESTofWWE We did it!399 Days!LongEST Reigning RAW Women’s ChampionLongEST Reigning Women’s Champion of the Modern Era. We did it!399 Days!LongEST Reigning RAW Women’s Champion & LongEST Reigning Women’s Champion of the Modern Era.#ESTofWWE

Bianca Belair defeated IYO SKY to successfully defend her title at Backlash 2023. The EST was taken by WWE SmackDown in the draft and will likely exchange her title with Rhea Ripley's as mentioned earlier.

On the blue brand, Bianca could be confronted by a ghost from her past, Charlotte Flair. The Queen and The EST have quite a history between them and it wouldn't be a bad idea to reignite their rivalry.

While Flair is currently on hiatus, she could soon return to challenge Belair for a match at WWE Night of Champions.

#2. Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions

As you may know, the World Heavyweight Championship tournament's final is set to take place at WWE Night of Champions. Seth Rollins has already secured a place in the finals of the tournament and will lock horns with the SmackDown winner at the event.

Sheamus is currently one of the hot favorites to qualify for the tournament finals from SmackDown. If that is indeed the case, then a potential blockbuster match between The Visionary and The Celtic Warrior could be in the cards at WWE Night of Champions.

#1. Roman Reigns (c) vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns is set to return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is nearing a 1,000-day reign.

Meanwhile, a recent report has indicated that the company is planning to pit Styles against Reigns at WWE Night of Champions. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the odds of a potential match between the duo can't be ruled out given the reports.

Styles could challenge Reigns for a showdown at WWE Night of Champions shortly.

Should Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles happen at WWE Night of Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

