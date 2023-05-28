WWE Night of Champions: 4 potential blockbuster feuds that could start after the event - former powerlifting champion returns and feuds for a title

WWE Night of Champions is in history books now. The event saw Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens successfully defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Furthermore, Rhea Ripley and Gunther retained their SmackDown Women's Championship and Intercontinental Championship respectively. Asuka dethroned Bianca Belair to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

The spectacle also saw several ongoing feuds seemingly reach their climax. Thus, fans can expect some new programs and storylines to kick off following WWE Night of Champions.

The following piece will look at four such feuds that could start in WWE shortly.

#4. Grayson Waller vs. AJ Styles

AJ Styles was the special guest on the premiere of Grayson Waller's talk show "The Grayson Waller Effect" a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown.

The Phenomenal One hyped-up his WWE Night of Champions match against Seth Rollins for the new World Heavyweight Championship. The segment also saw the creative team tease a potential feud between the up-and-coming star and the wrestling legend.

With Styles' feud against Rollins seemingly culminating at Night of Champions, the company could have the former WWE Champion get involved in a feud against Waller.

#3. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

While The Visionary defeated Styles to win the World Heavyweight Championship, The Beast Incarnate earned a huge victory against Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions. However, the duo could cross paths in the coming days.

A recent report has revealed that Seth Rollins' first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship could be Brock Lesnar. If that's indeed the case, then the creative team could put Lesnar's feud against Rhodes on hold only to put him against The Visionary.

#2. Gunther vs. Big E for the Intercontinental Championship

Rumors of Big E's WWE return have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. While nothing has come of it yet, the odds of his potential return in the coming days can't be ruled out.

Meanwhile, a report has suggested that the company is planning to have Big E square off against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship upon his return. With the former powerlifters' return seemingly imminent, fans could witness a power-packed feud for the IC title in the coming days.

#1. Roman Reigns takes on Jimmy Uso after the latter's betrayal at WWE Night of Champions

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa failed to defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens due to Jimmy Uso turning on The Tribal Chief at WWE Night of Champions. The 37-year-old star laid waste on Reigns, costing him the match and an opportunity to win the Tag Team titles.

Given how things unfolded, fans can expect a high-octane feud between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso in the coming days. WWE could further spice things up by having Jey Uso side with his brother, laying down the breadcrumbs for a Reigns and Solo vs. The Usos feud.

Should Roman Reigns vs. Jimmy Uso happen next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes