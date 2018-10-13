WWE/NJPW News: Kenny Omega responds to Seth Rollins' claim of wanting to face him

Will this dream match ever turn into reality?

What's the story?

At the recent ACE Comic Con in Chicago, Illinois, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins revealed that he is deeply interested in a singles match against reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kenny Omega.

Omega, in response to Rollins, has now taken it to his official Twitter handle and expressed his thoughts towards a match against 'The Architect'.

In case you didn't know...

Both Kenny Omega and Seth Rollins are considered as two of the most hardworking wrestlers in their respective companies and are currently at the top of their game, with Omega in his first reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion, whereas, Rollins, on the other hand, is in his second reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Rollins is currently a part of The Shield, which is considered to be one of the most dominant factions of all time, similar to Omega's Bullet Club, which over the years has established itself as a legendary New Japan faction.

The heart of the matter

At the recently concluded ACE Comic Con in Chicago, Illinois, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins made a very bold acclamation by labeling himself as the best Professional Wrestler in the world and adding that he would like to prove it against Kenny Omega of all people.

Omega took to Twitter and noted that Rollins' proposal is definitely an exciting offer and seemingly noted that a dream match between the two men could take indeed take place given if there is an appropriate venue for such a historic clash.

An exciting proposal...Now if only there were an appropriate venue for such a historic clash... 🤨 https://t.co/zOxFKGAqk4 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) October 13, 2018

What's next?

In the past, both Kenny Omega and Seth Rollins have shared the ring with each other during their respective tenures with Ring of Honor in a triple threat match, however, the two men are yet to face off against each other in a one-on-one bout.

With Omega rumored to sign with the WWE, a dream showdown between Omega and Rollins could very well be on the horizon within a few years from now.