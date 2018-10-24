WWE/NJPW News: Kenny Omega sends out his best wishes to Roman Reigns

Kenny Omega has a few kind words for Roman Reigns

What's the story?

The issues between NJPW star Kenny Omega and WWE superstar Roman Reigns have been heating up for the past several months now. However, following the revelation of Reign's 11-year-long battle with leukemia, even the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion decided to put all gimmicks aside and had a heartfelt message for 'The Big Dog'.

In case you didn't know...

In the past, current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and four-time WWE World Champion Roman Reigns had several heated exchanges with each other over numerous media interviews. Both Omega and Reigns have claimed themselves to be "the best wrestler in the world" and have taken numerous jabs at each other through social media as well.

However, following Reigns' leukemia revelation on Raw this week, the entire Pro Wrestling community for once has come together to send out their thoughts and prayers towards 'The Big Dog'.

The heart of the matter

After receiving numerous heartfelt messages and tributes from wrestlers and wrestling promotions all around the globe in his on-going battle against leukemia, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has not only proved the fact that he is one of the most inspiring locker room leaders in the WWE but the former Universal Champion has also had a huge impact on the entire business as a role model as well.

So much so that even current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega couldn't keep his emotions in check, as 'The Best Bout Machine' sent out a sincere message to 'The Big Dog' on social media.

Putting all rivalries aside, Omega sent his thoughts and prayers from another side of the globe and also claimed that he has nothing but respect Roman Reigns.

Cheering for you from the opposite side of the globe. Nothing but respect for Roman. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) October 23, 2018

What's next?

The reception that Roman Reigns has received from fellow wrestlers and fans from all around the world, only shows how much Pro Wrestling means to all of us as fans and genuine human beings. As of right now, we can only hope and pray for Roman Reigns to kick leukemia's butt and make his return to the squared circle in style.

