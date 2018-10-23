WWE/NJPW News: New Japan Pro Wrestling Sends Out A Heartfelt Message To Roman Reigns

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 734 // 23 Oct 2018, 23:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Get well soon, Roman Reigns!

What's the story?

Regardless of which wrestling promotion and companies we fans like to show our support towards, for once the entire Pro Wrestling industry has come together in order to show their support towards WWE superstar Roman Reigns who revealed on Raw that he has been fighting leukemia.

WWE's rival promotion New Japan Pro Wrestling also sent out their thoughts and prayers towards Reigns in a recent tweet.

In case you didn't know...

Having won the WWE Universal Championship at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view, 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns was once again sitting at the top of the red brand on Monday Night Raw, now that he had finally defeated 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar.

With the back-up of a recently reunited Shield, Reigns and his fellow Hounds of Justice brethren were riding at an all-time high in the WWE, before 'The Big Dog' revealed on this week's episode of Raw that his leukemia is once again back after initially battling against it almost a decade ago.

With Reigns' leukemia revelation, the four-time WWE World Champion had to relinquish his WWE Universal Title in the process as well.

The heart of the matter

Several notable figures from the WWE roster and from the entire Pro Wrestling industry around the globe have sent their thoughts and prayers for WWE superstar Roman Reigns in his on-going battle against leukemia.

WWE's chief rival New Japan Pro Wrestling also decided to send out a heartfelt message to 'The Big Dog', following his heartbreaking announcement on Raw. NJPW's message on Twitter was short and simple but was genuinely heartfelt, as the Puroresu promotion sent out a message wishing Roman Reigns a speedy recovery.

A champion transcends any company. @WWERomanReigns, on behalf of NJPW we all wish you a speedy recovery. — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 23, 2018

In addition to it, NJPW stars Tama Tonga put all his kayfabe issues aside with Reigns and wished him well and so did former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay, who for one is currently battling severe injuries.

All gimmicks aside, my prayers and thoughts are with you @WWERomanReigns . Much Ofas always Uce — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) October 23, 2018

Regardless of what you think of this man (I love him) guy works extremely hard.

Please get well sir, know you can beat this 💙 @WWERomanReigns https://t.co/5ifIJO8CVm — ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) October 23, 2018

What's next?

As of right now, we can only wait and pray for Roman Reigns and hope that 'The Big Dog' makes his return to the WWE better than ever.