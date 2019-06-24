WWE/NJPW News: Seth Rollins savagely responds to current NJPW champion

Seth Rollins

What's the story?

Earlier today, current Universal Champion Seth Rollins sent a Tweet out praising the WWE Cruiserweight Championship match between Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa, and Drew Gulak at the Stomping Grounds PPV.

Rollins seemingly claimed that there is no wrestler alive who is better than him. Rollins' tweet got the attention of NJPW Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, who had a quirky reply in store. However, the Universal Champion has now hit back with an even more savage tweet.

In case you didn't know...

At tonight's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, Tony Nese lost the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in a Triple Threat Match featuring former champion Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak.

Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 23, 2019

In what was a hard-fought win, Gulak eventually walked out as the new Cruiserweight Champion in a match which was also praised by the fans and several critics, as well. Universal Champion Seth Rollins, who also marked another successful title defense on the night, later took to Twitter and praised the match in his own words.

This eventually got the attention of current NJPW sensation Will Ospreay, who posted the following in response to Seth Rollins.

The heart of the matter

Following Will Ospreay's bold response to Seth Rollins, the current Universal Champion has once again taken to Twitter and has replied to the current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion in a savage tweet.

Having secured a huge win over Baron Corbin at Stomping Grounds, Rollins is definitely beaming with confidence and in his current tweet, he certainly didn't bother holding back. So much so, that he even stated that new US Champion, Ricochet is a better version of Ospreay.

Ahhhh I’m sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy! https://t.co/JwB36iWaIg — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019

What's next?

Will Ospreay is currently preparing himself for this upcoming G1 Climax debut. Seth Rollins, meanwhile, will be looking forward to his next challenger, now that he has successfully defended the Universal Title against Baron Corbin.