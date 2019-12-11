WWE NXT (11th December 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT on USA Network

11 Dec 2019

Who will be crowned as the No.1 Contender for Adam Cole's NXT Championship?

After a memorable couple of months, Adam Cole's NXT Championship is under serious threat. The returns of Tommaso Ciampa and Finn Balor made sure there was a big target on the back of the Panama City Playboy. Now he has another rival in the form of Keith Lee, who has been the breakout Superstar of NXT this year.

Last week, after chaos ensued in the main event, The Limitless One pinned Cole to claim victory for his team. This made NXT General Manager, William Regal, book this dream match between Balor, Ciampa, and Lee with the winner facing The Leader Of The Undisputed Era next week.

Who will be the No.1 Contender for the NXT Championship?

Mia Yim got her hands on Dakota Kai last week but The HBIC would want to finish the job tonight at Full Sail. Ever since turning heel, Kai has stated that she was the one behind the attack on Yim at WarGames and seems to be happy about it.

HBIC will be out for revenge but The Captain Of Team Kick has been on a tear since embracing her dark side.

Who will come out on top in this clash?

The heated rivalry between Lio Rush and Angel Garza will come to a head this week with the NXT Cruiserweight Championship on the line.

These two men have been going at it after Garza insulted Rush's wife and The Man Of The Hour attacked him after the pre-show of WarGames.

Will we have a new Cruiserweight Champion crowned tonight or will Rush get his revenge?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida, United States of America

Date: 11th December 2019 (USA), 12th December 2019 (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America.

Fans of NXT from India and the UK can follow all the updates right here on Sportskeeda.