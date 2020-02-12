WWE NXT (12th February 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT before TakeOver: Portland

What will be the fallout from Dream's return?

The Undisputed Era cannot catch a break at the moment. After being taken out singlehandedly by Tommaso Ciampa two weeks ago, the villainous faction thought they got a measure of revenge on The Blackheart on the last episode of NXT. But they were in for a shocker as Velveteen Dream returned to take out UE and took a jibe at Roderick Strong in particular.

The Purple Rainmaker was put on the sidelines by The Undisputed Era in October and got his revenge on the faction last week. Dream's return has surely shocked the system and has changed the entire landscape of NXT.

Angel Garza and Lio Rush will rekindle their rivalry as both will look to become the new No.1 Contender for Jordan Devlin's NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Garza and The Man Of The Hour had a very personal rivalry last year that culminated ultimately in Lush being dethroned as the champ.

There will be no love lost between these two and the NXT Universe would be in for another classic. Who will be the new No.1 Contender for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship?

Shayna Baszler shocked the WWE Universe on Monday when she attacked RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch and proceeded to bite The Man leaving her bleeding. Lynch did appear before the show and laid out a challenge to The Queen Of Spades.

The NXT Universe would be eager to hear from the former NXT Women's Champion as to why she went after The Man.

What will be The Submission Magician's response?

