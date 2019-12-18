WWE NXT (18th December 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT on USA Network

Alan John Preview 18 Dec 2019, 17:00 IST

Will we have two new champions by the end of the night?

It is the last NXT of 2019 and what a show WWE has lined up for the fans. The episode will feature two title matches as Adam Cole and Shayna Baszler will put the NXT and NXT Women's Championships on the line against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley respectively.

The night will kick off with a mouthwatering clash between Cole and Balor and it will be ad-free as well. For weeks, the former NXT Champion has stated that his future will be his past. Balor also made it clear that he walks alone in the Black and Gold brand when he laid out Cole a few weeks ago. With a fantastic win against Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa last week, the momentum is surely on the side of the first Universal Champion.

Will we see the sunset on the Panama City Playboy's NXT Title reign and see the coronation of the Prince?

Shayna Baszler has thwarted every single challenger for her throne as the NXT Women's Champion. At one point, the NXT Universe were wondering who would step up to face the Queen Of Spades and possibly end her reign of terror.

Rhea Ripley seems to be the answer as the former NXT UK Women's Champion has been on a meteoric rise ever since she made her switch to Full Sail University.

She has defeated the likes of Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair, pushed RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch to her limit and captained Team NXT to victory at Survivor Series. The Nightmare will surely look to end the year on a high and end Baszler's reign of terror and become the first female Superstar to win both the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships.

Will The Nightmare become a reality tonight?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida, United States of America

Date: 18th December 2019 (USA), 19th December 2019 (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America.

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America.