WWE NXT (1st April 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more

Who will walk out as the NXT North American Champion?

Who will claim the final spot in the No.1 Contender's Ladder Match for the NXT Women's title?

Another exciting episode NXT comes our way from the Performance Center and the episode will be highlighted by the Triple Threat Match with the North American Championship on the line. Six Superstars will get another shot at the being a member of the NXT Women's Championship No.1 Contender's Ladder Match with only one spot remaining. Velveteen Dream will also have a stern test of his championship credentials as he will go one-on-one against Bobby Fish tonight as well.

It is safe to say that Keith Lee has been dominant after winning the NXT North American Championship. He has defended the title successfully on multiple occasions and most notably at TakeOver: Portland against his long-time rival, Dominik Dijakovic.

Damien Priest has made his intentions pretty clear and wants the championship around his waist. He laid out both Dijakovic and Lee in the past few weeks and wants his name to live forever.

The NXT Universe has been clamoring for this match to happen and finally have their wish granted as these three will collide with the title on the line.

Dakota Kai, Shotzi Blackheart, Kayden Carter, Deonna Purazzo, Xia Li and Aliyah came up short in their efforts to book a spot in the #1 Contender's Ladder Match. For Li, she could not even compete as she was attacked backstage and had to relinquish her spot to Io Shirai.

All these six Superstars will get one more shot to claim the final spot in the Ladder match as they will lock horns in a Second Chance Gauntlet Match. With all six women eager to join the fray for a shot at the NXT Women's Championship we could be in for a battle for the ages.

Who will claim the final spot?

Velveteen Dream wants one thing and that is the NXT Championship. His Purple Highness wants to be the man to end Adam Cole's record title reign but he will have to prove himself against Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish.

While Fish is a veteran when it comes to Tag Team wrestling, he has proven time and again that he is no pushover when it comes to singles action as well.

Can Dream defeat Fish and send a warning to Cole?

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Date: 1st April 2020 (USA), 2nd April 2020 (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 12 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America. NXT is also available on BT Sport in the UK as well.

How, when and where to watch WWE NXT in India

WWE NXT can now be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 2nd April.

