WWE NXT 2.0 - Best and Worst - SmackDown star loses title after major twist, Squid Game reference

NXT 2.0 continued its trend of solid action and storyline progression this week, with yet another entertaining two hours of wrestling. It kicked off on the right note, as a cold open set up a tasty main event title match and a major twist at the end.

The rest of the show was pretty eventful, continuing the build to Halloween Havoc. We will see the return of 'Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal' - the popular concept from last year's edition.

Meanwhile, Bron Breakker could become NXT Champion at Tommaso Ciampa's expense. Also at Halloween Havoc, we will be seeing a debut or return based on a mysterious vignette. Who could it be?

WWE NXT @WWENXT #WWENXT 𝙸 𝚠𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚋𝚞𝚛𝚢 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚙𝚊𝚜𝚝 𝚜𝚘 𝙸 𝚌𝚊𝚗 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚝 𝚊𝚐𝚊𝚒𝚗.Something mysterious comes this way at #HalloweenHavoc 𝙸 𝚠𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚋𝚞𝚛𝚢 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚙𝚊𝚜𝚝 𝚜𝚘 𝙸 𝚌𝚊𝚗 𝚜𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚝 𝚊𝚐𝚊𝚒𝚗.Something mysterious comes this way at #HalloweenHavoc. #WWENXT https://t.co/qKlAKBspUk

NXT has a lot going for it right now across the board. While not perfect, the recent character introductions have proven to be pretty successful so far. This week was no exception, as we will get to.

Let's take a look at the main positives and negatives of this week's episode of NXT 2.0. What did you think of the show? Give us your thoughts in the comments below.

#3 Best/Worst: An interesting start to Harland's NXT 2.0 career

NXT 2.0 started with everybody's favorite PC enthusiast in the ring, as Joe Gacy promised his snowflakes that he would defeat Tommaso Ciampa. However, the ring was not his "safe space" tonight. The NXT Champion defeated Gacy to keep him out of the title picture for Halloween Havoc.

However, the main talking point of this ordeal came after the match. Harland flattened Ciampa outside the ring. Joe Gacy survived the same fate by running his hand down the big man's cheek. Harland had a confused look on his face before simply running away.

As of right now, we are just as confused. It doesn't make sense for such a menacing figure to act like that but this could set up something interesting with Gacy, who is subtly turning more psychotic every week.

If the budding angle is booked well, NXT 2.0 has something great on its hands. This seems like a good way to further distance Harland from the Brock Lesnar comparisons that could have hampered him.

