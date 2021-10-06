WWE NXT 2.0 - Best and Worst - 'Next Brock Lesnar' debuts with new look, Upcoming title change confirmed?

NXT 2.0 continues to evolve in front of our eyes, with several interesting developments this week. The show has built towards a couple of big moments while showcasing some new stars.

We learned that Halloween Havoc would return after the success of last year's special, with the main event already set in stone. The WWE Draft has taken a few heavy hitters from NXT, although they can appear on the show for a few more weeks until Crown Jewel.

Speaking of the main roster, Beth Phoenix addressed the elephant in the room - Seth Rollins' actions from last week's episode of SmackDown. He went to her and Edge's house uninvited, with nobody there. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that her husband would handle the situation.

Anyway, let's take a look at what happened on this week's episode of NXT. Here are the main positives and negatives from it. Let us know in the comments below if you disagree with them.

#3 Best/Worst: Is Bron Breakker about to become NXT Champion at Halloween Havoc?

We could see the quickest push in NXT history come to a head in three weeks, as Bron Breakker meets his date with destiny. The second-generation Superstar can gift himself the NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa at Halloween Havoc, two days after his 24th birthday.

Breakker will challenge for the title barely a month after debuting on NXT, having had an eye on it since Ciampa won it. All signs point towards him becoming Champion to truly cement the new version of the show. But should that happen?

Tommaso Ciampa's title reign has barely gotten going and he is yet to successfully defend "Goldie" this time around. He should ideally spend a few months as NXT Champion, while Bron Breakker is gradually built up. Instead, Rick Steiner's son is essentially being launched straight to the top.

One can only hope he cuts a promo about the probability of him winning the belt a week before the big match. Additionally, Halloween Havoc returning for the second straight year is a great idea, especially with NXT being stocked with a plethora of new characters.

