WWE NXT 2.0 - Best and Worst - Issue with possible Draft call-up, Former RAW star to win title?

This week's episode of NXT 2.0 was dubbed "Ladies' Night," with multiple women's matches on the show. They delivered, for the most part.

Quite a few other happenings took place, with NXT continuing to build and focus on new stars. Bron Breakker is the standout so far, although more names will make big strides in the coming weeks. This truly feels like a different place, while the product has also gotten a lot edgier.

Also, with the WWE Draft approaching, further changes may be in order if a few NXT Superstars get called up to RAW and SmackDown. The extent of it remains to be seen, though.

Anyway, NXT rolled on with another solid episode. Here are the main positives and negatives from it. Let us know in the comments below if you disagree with them.

#3 Best/Worst: Io Shirai and Zoey Stark remain NXT Women's Tag Team Champions

When Mandy Rose's new group declared their intention to become NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, a title change felt like a given. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark's days as a team seemed numbered, especially with Superstars from the brand being eligible for main roster call-ups via the WWE Draft.

Shirai could have been free to move to RAW or SmackDown in the coming week, but she remains a Champion in NXT. She and Stark retained their Tag Team Titles against Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jane, following a solid in-ring contest.

Toxic Attraction looked good in defeat, while Io Shirai and Zoey Stark remain strong Champions. It does seem strange to see the former NXT Women's Champion stick around for so long, while she could be a huge asset on WWE's main roster instead.

Therefore, while the match was good, the outcome is a mixed bag. Hopefully, NXT has some good plans for Shirai following her and Stark's title reign. Toxic Attraction could have done well with the win here, given what happened at the end of the episode.

