NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc - Best & Worst - Returning star helps Mandy Rose, The Usos' brother debuts in WWE

Mandy Rose and Tommaso Ciampa are NXT's top Champions.
Divesh Merani
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Oct 27, 2021 09:26 AM IST
NXT 2.0 delivered its best episode since the rebranding, as Halloween Havoc featured a plethora of memorable matches and moments. We saw title changes, debuts, returns, and even a haunted house.

Three of the four title matches at Halloween Havoc resulted in new Champions being crowned, although not in the one everybody was expecting. NXT 2.0 did well to mix the present and the future of the brand, with its incredible variety being showcased throughout the night.

Also, Chucky was featured quite heavily on the show, offering comments on the action throughout. The terrifying doll even spent a moment in Bron Breakker's locker room, in a brilliant call-back to his father Rick Steiner's feud with Chucky.

Anyway, let's take a look at the main positives and negatives from this week's episode of NXT 2.0. The good far outweighs the bad, as we will get to. Give us your thoughts on Halloween Havoc down in the comments.

#3 Best: Toxic Attraction holds all the gold of NXT 2.0 at Halloween Havoc

For the first time in her career, @WWE_MandyRose can call herself CHAMPION! #AndNew #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc #NXTWomensTitle https://t.co/yEt6bB3llz

NXT 2.0 made the right decision to put all the Women's Championships on members of Toxic Attraction. The heel trio has been great since arriving on the scene in their current form.

Mandy Rose is a good leader and has earned the NXT Women's Championship, after impressing in the ring recently. She defeated Raquel Gonzalez in a Trick or Street Fight, following interference from a mystery person that was revealed to be Dakota Kai.

It looks like the two former best friends will continue their rivalry, while Rose sits atop NXT 2.0's women's division. Joining her are Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, who won a brutal Ladder Match to become NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗹.
𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆.@gigidolin_wwe & @jacyjaynewwe are your NEW #WWENXT Women's #TagTeamChampions! #HalloweenHavoc #AndNew https://t.co/u2QGdto55g

The biggest spot of the match (and the night) saw Indi Hartwell sending Io Shirai crashing into a bridged ladder on the outside. Hopefully, that's the last we'll see of Shirai on NXT 2.0, as she should move to RAW or SmackDown.

Anyway, Halloween Havoc was the night that saw Toxic Attraction exert its dominance. Things are looking up for the women's division, with Mandy Rose as the lead figure.

