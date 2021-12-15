NXT 2.0 Results: Top Champion pinned; Harland attacks former SmackDown Superstar

NXT 2.0 kicked off after a recap of last week's attack on Johnny Gargano by Grayson Waller and the young superstar was seen walking up to the arena as the fans yelled "you suck" and "a**hole" at him.

Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson - No Holds Barred match on NXT 2.0

Cameron Grimes was out first for the No Holds Barred match and brought a trashcan full of weapons into the ring. While Hudson was trying to get into the ring to start the match, Grimes dropped Duke with a kick.

He attacked Hudson with a trashcan and put it on Duke's head before kicking it as the match continued on NXT 2.0. Hudson was being beaten up with the trashcan lid but managed to get some good moves in before going for a steel chair on the outside.

Grimes dodged the chair shots but went through a table in the ring before Duke grabbed some hair clippers and tried to cut Grimes' hair again. Came came back with a PoisonRana and hit the Cave in for the win.

Result: Cameron Grimes def. Duke Hudson

After the match, Grimes snatched Duke's wig away, exposing his bald head.

Grade: B+

Backstage, Dakota Kai told Cora Jade that Gonzalez was using her just like she used Kai in the past. Jade said she was getting closer to her title shot regardless.

After a short promo with Briggs and Jensen at a concert with Kacy and Kayden, we headed to the ring as Waller made his entrance.

The "a**hole" chants were still going and Waller ran footage from his attack to 'relive the moment.'

Grayson said that the fans complained over nothing and taunted Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph before saying that he needed only himself to get to the top of NXT 2.0.

Backstage on NXT 2.0, Diamond Mine was getting ready for Ivy Nile's match.

