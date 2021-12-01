NXT 2.0 Results: No.1 Contenders crowned; Superstar suffers loss on debut

Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai got into a brawl with Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, Raquel Gonzalez, and Cora Jade as NXT 2.0 kicked off. The fight headed to the ringside area before we headed for a bout that would give the winner's team a massive advantage at WarGames.

Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray - WarGames Advantage match on NXT 2.0

Ladders were set up around the ring and Ray hit a big Superkick using one. Kai dodged the early finisher and dropped KLR on the steel ring steps. They fought over a ladder before Dakota was sent into the steel steps as well.

Ray sent Kai into a ladder before setting up a ladder in the ring. KLR tried to climb it but was dragged down by Kai. Kay Lee Ray was on the apron before Kai hit the double stomp to the outside.

Kai took a KLR bomb on the announcer's desk before heading back to the ring to stop Ray from climbing the ladder.

Kai nearly got the briefcase but something made her turn around and hit a double stomp on Ray.

Kai went up the ladder once more before being dragged down. Kai's foot was stuck on one of the rungs of the ropes when KLR picked up the win by grabbing the briefcase.

Result: Kay Lee Ray def. Dakota Kai

Grade: B+

Andre Chase was backstage at NXT 2.0 and said he would get his revenge on Cameron Grimes for insulting him in front of his students last week.

The Grizzled Young Veterans were trying to break into some lockers backstage and got caught by Jacket Time and Briggs & Jensen. GYV ran off as Briggs & Jensen wondered about what their plan was on NXT 2.0.

