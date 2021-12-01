×
Create
Notifications

NXT 2.0 Results: No.1 Contenders crowned; Superstar suffers loss on debut

The go-home episode of NXT 2.0 before TakeOver: WarGames surely delivered
The go-home episode of NXT 2.0 before TakeOver: WarGames surely delivered
Jojo
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 01, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Listicle

Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai got into a brawl with Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, Raquel Gonzalez, and Cora Jade as NXT 2.0 kicked off. The fight headed to the ringside area before we headed for a bout that would give the winner's team a massive advantage at WarGames.

.@Kay_Lee_Ray: oh, you wanna go? #WWENXT #NXTWarGames @RaquelWWE: https://t.co/cCdYPAG2cw

Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray - WarGames Advantage match on NXT 2.0

.@Kay_Lee_Ray and @DakotaKai_WWE are destroying each other to earn that #NXTWarGames Advantage. #WWENXT https://t.co/N5AHXb5Ou1

Ladders were set up around the ring and Ray hit a big Superkick using one. Kai dodged the early finisher and dropped KLR on the steel ring steps. They fought over a ladder before Dakota was sent into the steel steps as well.

Ray sent Kai into a ladder before setting up a ladder in the ring. KLR tried to climb it but was dragged down by Kai. Kay Lee Ray was on the apron before Kai hit the double stomp to the outside.

Kai took a KLR bomb on the announcer's desk before heading back to the ring to stop Ray from climbing the ladder.

Kai nearly got the briefcase but something made her turn around and hit a double stomp on Ray.

👀 #WWENXT #NXTWarGames @DakotaKai_WWE @Kay_Lee_Ray https://t.co/bWB3AcFs0l

Kai went up the ladder once more before being dragged down. Kai's foot was stuck on one of the rungs of the ropes when KLR picked up the win by grabbing the briefcase.

Result: Kay Lee Ray def. Dakota Kai

#NXTWarGames ADVANTAGE: @Kay_Lee_Ray @RaquelWWE @shirai_io @CoraJadeWWE @ZoeyStarkWWE You better be matching Raquel's excitement! #WWENXT https://t.co/id1nmz68Qj

Grade: B+

Andre Chase was backstage at NXT 2.0 and said he would get his revenge on Cameron Grimes for insulting him in front of his students last week.

The Grizzled Young Veterans were trying to break into some lockers backstage and got caught by Jacket Time and Briggs & Jensen. GYV ran off as Briggs & Jensen wondered about what their plan was on NXT 2.0.

🤦‍♂️ twitter.com/WWENXT/status/…
1 / 6 NEXT
Edited by Alan John
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी