NXT 2.0 Results: New Champion crowned; Former RAW Superstar gets a makeover

NXT 2.0 kicked off with short promos from Ciampa, Dunne, O'Reilly, and LA Knight about the upcoming NXT Championship match before we headed to the ring.

LA Knight was out first, followed by Bron Breakker, who wanted to prove himself by beating the former Million Dollar Champion.

LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker on NXT 2.0

Knight attacked Breakker and took him to the corner right off the bat before Bron came back with a big lariat and dropped Knight. Breakker hit a few big suplexes before Knight stomped on him.

Breakker went on to hit a series of suplexes before Knight clubbed him down with his fists.

Breakker came back with a huge powerslam before getting the pin. Bron Breakker beat LA Knight on his first night on NXT!

Result: Bron Breakker def. LA Knight

Grade: B

Imperium vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson on NXT 2.0

Imperium had the early lead with Jenson and Aichner in the ring, but Brooks managed to make the tag to Briggs before they hit a big double-team move. Barthel tagged in and rolled Briggs with a kick and hung him up in their corner for a drive-by dropkick to the head.

Aichner was back, and Jenson was tagged in when Brooks managed to hit a huge gutbuster. Briggs was about to get the tag, but Barthel dropped him from the outside. Jenson went up top, but Aichner reversed his dive into a suplex for a win.

Result: Imperium def. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson

Grade: B

Hit Row and Swerve had a backstage promo and hyped B-Fab's in-ring debut up next on NXT 2.0.

