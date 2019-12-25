WWE NXT (25th December 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT on USA Network

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Dec 25, 2019

Dec 25, 2019 IST SHARE

NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong

WWE will be airing a special edition of NXT on Christmas Day. One of the major attractions of the show is going to be the NXT North American Championship match. Roderick Strong is set to issue an open challenge on the episode and it will be interesting to see who rises to the occasion. However, Strong is not going to be alone as the entire Undisputed Era will be lurking around the corner during the title defense. So whoever answers the Champion's call needs to be prepared for a 4-on-1 scenario.

Another mega match set for the episode is Keith Lee and Lio Rush vs Damian Priest and Tony Nese. Although the team-up is random, this will be a battle worth checking out. Lio Rush, who recently lost his NXT Cruiserweight Championship, will attempt to bounce back by winning the match with The Limitless One. Lee also boasts of an impressive 2019 and he will look to continue his momentum heading on to the new year.

On the other hand, Damian Priest showcased his true abilities when he fought through a rib injury and defeated Killian Dain recently. A win over Rush and Lee will surely help him to enter a Championship picture and he will be getting the support of former Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese in this regard.

Apart from these two matches, NXT might deliver a lot of surprises on the Christmas special episode.

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE NXT Location and Date

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida, United States of America

Date: 25th December 2019 (USA), 26th December 2019 (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT will be broadcasted on the USA Network for the fans residing in the United States. The show doesn't air live in the UK or India.

Fans of NXT from India, USA, and the UK can follow all the updates right here on Sportskeeda.