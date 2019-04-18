WWE NXT- 5 Points to Note: 2 Title Matches, Trouble in the Undisputed ERA?

What a great way to begin a brand new season!

NXT TakeOver: New York was a show for the ages, and I had a blast reviewing the said show. But now the show's in the past and we've commenced on a brand new season of sports entertainment. NXT began with a brand new theme song this week. It's a whole new beginning with Johnny Champion as the face of the Company.

Game of Thrones may have begun with a bang (don't worry, no spoilers here), and so has the black and yellow brand! In fact, I'd have to say that NXT put together a better show because of just how packed it was. You had 2 title matches on the same night.

It is also amply clear who the faces of the brand will be, now that there have been so many call-ups from NXT. Do not worry because the brand is in very safe and capable hands indeed.

Here are 5 points to note from the hottest brand in sports entertainment today.

#5 Kairi Sane's last NXT match

If you watched the Superstar Shake-Up, you know that Kairi Sane was one of the women who was called up to Smackown Live, in a team introduced by Paige. Sane and Asuka will be teaming on the blue brand and will be a force to be recknoned with, in coming months.

So, her story ended where it began for her, in a clash with her toughest opponent yet- Shayna Baszler for the prized NXT Women's Championship. If you rememeber, Baszler and Sane clashed in the finals of the Mae Young Classic and have had several memorable bouts since. In this match, Sane sold a worked injury and the NXT Women's Champion was absolutely merciless.

Io Shirai would disrupt the proceedings and bring the match to a close, thereby saving her friend. One wonders if she's going after the prestigious title next.

