WWE NXT (5th February 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT

Will The Queen accept Ripley's WrestleMania challenge?

Rhea Ripley surely knows how to make a statement. The Nightmare shocked the WWE Universe this Monday on RAW as she laid out a WrestleMania challenge to The Queen, Charlotte Flair. The ten-time Women's Champion has been mulling over who will her opponent be for The Grandest Stage Of Them All and would not have expected a challenge like this from the NXT Women's Champion.

Anyways, The Queen will return to her former stomping ground and respond to the challenge laid out for her. Incidentally, tonight we will witness Ripley come face-to-face with her opponent for NXT TakeOver: Portland, Bianca Belair.

How will The Queen fit into all of this and will she accept the challenge for WrestleMania?

Jordan Devlin dethroned Angel Garza to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion at WWE Worlds Collide. The Irish Ace carried his momentum from the barnburner he had with Tyler Bate at TakeOver: Blackpool II and is now ruling over the cruiserweight division.

Tonight, the newly crowned champ will make his way to Full Sail to address the NXT Universe.

What does The Irish Ace have in store for the fans?

The Undisputed Era was wiped out by Tommaso Ciampa as the Psycho killer was out for blood. He drove Adam Cole through the table before signing the contract for their match at TakeOver: Portland with his own blood.

Cole and co have vowed to take revenge on The Blackheart tonight and will look to make a statement out of the former NXT Champion.

Will they be successful with their plan?

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida, United States of America

Date: 5th February 2020 (USA), 6th February 2020 (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America.

Fans of NXT from India and the UK can follow all the updates right here on Sportskeeda.