WWE NXT (6th November 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT on USA Network

What will be the fallout of NXT's takeovers of SmackDown and RAW?

The war for brand supremacy has surely begun. After taking over SmackDown and RAW, Triple H and his army have put the main roster on notice.

The likes of Tommaso Ciampa, Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler and Adam Cole made a huge impact on both the brands with the Panama City Playboy putting up great performances against former World Champions, Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins.

With NXT gaining the upper hand at the moment they will be need to be wary of an attack from both the brands in the coming weeks.

Can they expect one tonight?

Last week, William Regal made a monumental announcement as he declared the first-ever Women's WarGames match with Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley being the respective teams for the bout.

Tonight will be interesting as both captains will be naming their team. While it is almost clear who Baszler's team will be and the NXT Universe will anxious to know who will join Ripley's team.

Pete Dunne will be looking for revenge on Damien Priest after the Archer Of Infamy used dirty tactics to pick up the win over the Bruiserweight.

Dunne has surely not forgotten about Priest and will be looking to take away his unbeaten record in NXT. But with Killian Dain also looming over him, can the Bruiserweight fully concentrate on tonight's match?

Tommaso Ciampa declared war on Undisputed Era, therby putting his quest to get back Goldie on hold for the moment.

The Champions of NXT were shocked to hear the Blackheart's statement and tonight we will get to know what Ciampa has planned for the faction.

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida, United States of America

Date: 6th November 2019 (USA), 6th November (UK and India)

Time: 9 PM (EST), 2 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America.

Fans of NXT from India and UK can follow all the updates right here on Sportskeeda