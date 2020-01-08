WWE NXT (8th January 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of NXT on USA Network

Who will become the new No.1 Contender for Roderick Strong's NXT North American Championship?

The first NXT episode of 2020 promises to be a ripper as we have a No.1 Contender's match and the first round bouts to the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic to kick off the new year. All eyes will surely be on the Fatal Four-way involving Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, Damien Priest and Cameron Grimes as the winner will get a shot at Roderick Strong's NXT North American Championship.

The Limitless One has been on a roll over the past few months and was voted as NXT’s Breakout Star of 2019. Lee would be looking to continue this and add the North American Championship to his list of accolades. Priest and Dijakovic have also had stellar runs and Grimes was able to defeat Kushida recently.

Whoever wins this match will prove to be a big threat to Strong's title reign and could add a dent in the golden prophecy of The Undisputed Era.

Who will be crowned as the new No.1 Contender?

The 2020 Dusty Rhodes Classic starts with two blockbuster matches as the first bout sees Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner squares off against The Forgotten Sons' Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler. The second one sees a Champions vs Champions match as Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish faces NXT UK Tag team Champions, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang.

At this moment, it is anyone's guess as to who will progress to the next round.

Rhea Ripley capped off a magical year by dethroning Shayna Baszler and becoming the new NXT Women's Champion.

The Nightmare will be looking to start the new year on a high and will be open to welcoming challengers from all corners.

Who will step up to challenge Ripley? Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

NXT on USA Network Location and Date

Location: Full Sail University, Winter Park, Florida, United States of America

Time: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (India)

Where to watch NXT

NXT can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America.

Fans of NXT from India and the UK can follow all the updates right here on Sportskeeda.