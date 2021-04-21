WWE NXT: Best and Worst - Debuting star lives up to the hype, Possible issue with women's division

As we get used to NXT being on Tuesdays, the black and gold brand put on another solid episode this week. It feels good to have at least one good night of storytelling every week in WWE.

Before that, NXT debuted a new intro. Poppy's unreleased track, "Say Cheese," is now the theme song for the show. It wasn't the only debut this week, though. With new stars coming in and taking over, the black and gold brand remains a fresh environment. Its ability to constantly evolve is second to none.

This week's episode saw a surge in excitement for the women's division, although one aspect needs some serious work. Elsewhere, NXT's most entertaining acts continued to shine, while the next world title feud may have been confirmed.

Let's get into the best and worst from this week's episode of WWE NXT.

#1 Best: Sarray's NXT debut lives up to the hype

While WWE's booking of the RAW and SmackDown Women's divisions remains largely questionable, NXT has consistently delivered on that front.

The black and gold brand may have the best female roster in the business at the moment. One of the biggest reasons for this is the constant replenishment of new stars.

Sarray only adds further depth to NXT's stacked women's division, with Franky Monet also bolstering its ranks. The latter has teased a program with Io Shirai, who seems to be taking some time off. Meanwhile, Sarray made her NXT debut on this week's episode.

The black and gold brand had hyped up her debut quite a bit over the past few weeks.

She lived up to her reputation right from the offset. Sarray's first NXT match was a competitive bout with Zoey Stark, another female Superstar who has been impressive.

Sarray took in a flurry of offense from Stark and dished out some of her own. She did great in the ring, finishing Stark off with the Saito Suplex.

This could be the start of a successful NXT career similar to former Joshi stars, Shirai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. Sarray seems to be headed that way.

It also looks like NXT has planned out her trajectory in the near future, with Toni Storm making her presence known after the match.

She attacked Zoey Stark after the match and seems likely to be Sarray's next opponent. NXT's women's division is stacked enough to have an hour-long show on its own.

