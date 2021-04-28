WWE NXT - Best and Worst - Former Champion suffers shock loss, WWE Hall of Famer returns after nearly 2 years

While wrestling on Monday nights leaves a whole lot to be desired, NXT has delivered yet another solid show this week. The latest installment of the black and gold brand did well to set up a lot of exciting stories for the future.

The next few episodes of NXT will feature some huge matches, with the possibility of change on the horizon. Anyway, this week's edition of the black and gold brand did excite the fans.

It featured some great matches, vicious assaults, and major surprises. We also saw an appearance from a certain WWE Hall of Famer as well.

Let's get into the best and worst from this week's episode of NXT.

#1 Best: The NXT tag team division feels stacked again

The main event of NXT saw Legado del Fantasma dominate their way to a major victory over KUSHIDA and MSK. The match was great, with some fantastic in-ring work from everybody involved. It set up title defenses for the Cruiserweight and Tag Team Champions.

The focus should be on Tag Team titles, with the division slowly growing back to its stacked former self. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza will give Wes Lee and Nash Carter a run for their money but expect MSK to remain the NXT Tag Team Champions following their likely impending feud.

What made the tag team picture on NXT so exciting was the undercard segment featuring the Grizzled Young Veterans. The UK-based team was interrupted by Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher, who proceeded to attack them. It is a solid use of the former NXT Champion as well. He could do a lot worse than this.

The two teams will likely face off in a No.1 Contender's match, with both having the potential to be NXT Tag Team Champions. The Grizzled Young Veterans are due for a title win, so it would be nice to see them emerge victorious over the hard-hitting duo.

Imperium's storyline with Killian Dain and Drake Maverick is also picking up steam. The tag team division could become on of the focal points for NXT in the coming weeks.

