WWE NXT Great American Bash Night Two Results (July 8th, 2020): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

History was created at The Great American Bash night two while Mercedes Martinez made an explosive return to NXT.

Great American Bash Night Two delivered one of the greatest women's Street Fights in company history

Who will leave Great American Bash as Champ Champ?

We're here, folks. NXT Great American Bash Night Two!

Tonight's main event was epic in every definition of the word. A Winner Take All bout between the NXT North American Champion and the NXT Champion. Adam Cole and Keith Lee would clash in one of the most important matches in NXT history.

We kicked off NXT Great American Bash with the second-ever NXT Women's Street Fight, and it was a rivalry that rightfully deserved that stipulation.

NXT Great American Bash Street Fight: Candice LeRae vs Mia Yim

Both women destroyed each other

Candice LeRae couldn't even get down the ramp before she was blindsided by the Blasian Baddie. Mia Yim laid out LeRae and sent her into the ring before tossing a vast array of weapons inside.

LeRae was the first one to connect with a foreign object, pelting Yim with a handful of shots from the kendo stick. Yim eventually caught it and turned the weapon back on the Poison Pixie, battering her across the ring.

Yim introduced a table but was cut off before she could set it up. LeRae placed it in the corner, looking to toss Yim through to end everything early. Yim caught her in a dragon suplex then German suplex attempt, but LeRae avoided both.

LeRae baited Yim out to the floor and drove her opponent face first into the ring post. She continued to work with the post, attempting to use it to tear Yim's shoulder out of her socket.

Yim fought her off, leading to the two taking a walk in the crowd. They found themselves standing on a stage, with Yim attempting to drive LeRae through a catering table. LeRae sprayed her with a fire extinguisher, but couldn't take Yim over to the table.

LeRae lost control, and Yim launched LeRae through the air and the table with a dropkick. Yim dragged LeRae's nearly limp body back to the ring and covered, only getting a two-count.

Yim wore LeRae out with another kendo stick, but was sent face first into a steel chair with a drop toe hold. LeRae then focused on the injured ribs, driving the chair into her sternum. More chairs were tossed into the ring, as LeRae began setting up for something incredibly vicious.

LeRae adjusted the table in the corner, but it gave Yim enough time to mount a comeback. A trash can was placed over LeRae's head, and Yim crushed it with her iconic Timbs. A cannonball senton earned Yim a two-count at Great American Bash.

Yim and LeRae found themselves standing on the hanging table, a long fall away from a pile of chairs. LeRae got the better of Yim, and took her all the way to the chairs with an avalanche swinging neckbreaker at Great American Bash.

Results: Candice LeRae defeated Mia Yim via pinfall at NXT Great American Bash.

Grade: A

After the bout, Mia Yim exited to a standing ovation from the crowd at the Great American Bash.

