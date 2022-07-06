WWE NXT Great American Bash Results: Debuting superstar destroys Bron Breakker after main event; Huge title change - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (July 5th, 2022)

NXT Great American Bash kicked off with footage from a pool party that the superstars were attending. They hyped up the upcoming show before we headed out to the ring for the opening match.

WWE NXT Great American Bash Results (July 5th, 2022): Toxic Attraction (c) vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade - NXT Women's Tag Team Title match

Jade and Jayne kicked off the match and Cora got a big sequence of moves early on before getting a near fall. Dolin tagged in and was isolated by Perez and Jade, but Jayne came in with a cheap shot and took back control for her team.

Back after a break on NXT, Dolin got a near fall on Perez before tagging in Jayne who locked in a submission hold. Perez broke out of the hold and tagged Cora for a double-team dropkick before Mandy Rose dragged the referee out of the ring to break the count.

The referee took his eye off the match and sent Rose backstage while Jayne nearly got the pin but it was reversed thanks to the distraction. The champs were still in control but Jade speared Jayne out of the ring before Perez managed to get the Pop Rox on Dolin for the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade def. Toxic Attraction to become the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions

Grade: B

Backstage on NXT, Tony D'Angelo told the Legado del Fantasma that he took care of Santos Escobar and showed them a picture of Santos in the hospital. Tony said that Wilde and Del Toro will have one more chance to prove themselves and if they fail, they too will be dealt with.

Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee at NXT Great American Bash

Lee started off strong and got a leg sweep before taking Trick down with a kick. Trick got a powerslam out of the corner before Lee sent him outside with another kick and chased after him before Carmelo Hayes got in his way.

While Lee was distracted by Melo, Williams poured something in his hands from a bottle before rubbing it into Wes Lee's eyes in the ring. The commentators deduced that the liquid must have been rubbing alcohol when Trick landed a spinning kick in the ring and picked up the win.

Result: Trick Williams def. Wes Lee

Grade: C

Tiffany Stratton vs. Wendy Choo at NXT Great American Bash

Backstage on NXT, Tiffany Stratton was getting her makeup done when Wendy Choo came in and splashed her in the face with powder. A brawl broke out backstage and the two eventually fought their way to the ringside area during the break.

A match was underway when we returned from commercials and Stratton dropped Choo in the ring and smashed her hand into the ring post. Stratton got a few powerbombs before ripping off one of Choo's nails. Wendy came back with a sleeper hold and a slam before Tiffany got the spinning Senton in the corner and picked up the win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Wendy Choo

Grade: C

Apollo Crews was out next and said that his passion for wrestling was rekindled thanks to his move to the brand. Giovanni Vinci interrupted Crews, who challenged him to a match. Vinci accepted the match for next week before walking out.

Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley were about to start training together so that Paxley could win any future fight.

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Grayson Waller at NXT Great American Bash

Waller and Hayes were pretty evenly matched early on before the champ tried to roll the Aussie up by grabbing his tights. Hayes hung Waller up on the ropes before getting a big leg drop from the top. Melo rolled out of the ring and Grayson chased him out and hit a clothesline before we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Melo got a big springboard DDT before getting a near fall. The champ locked in a crossface but Waller reversed it into a triangle lock. Melo got a springboard forearm before taking the Stunner but managed to roll out before Waller got the pin.

The Australian star chased him outside but Trick got in his way before Wes Lee ran in and took Williams out. Back in the ring, Waller was trying to end the match but the champ came in with a codebreaker and a top rope legdrop before picking up the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Grayson Waller

Grade: B+

Mandy Rose gave out a warning to Roxanne Perez before Andre Chase decided to take his students on a field trip to London.

The Creed Brothers (c) vs. Diamond Mine - NXT Tag Team Title match at Great American Bash

Roderick and Brutus kicked off the match and the Creeds took control of the match early on. Strong ran a distraction after tagging in Kemp and managing to isolate Julius in the ring. The Creeds managed to get the tag and took out Kemp with the double team moves before tossing him outside twice.

Brutus hit a big dive to the outside on Kemp before we headed for a break. Back on the show, Julius hit a big slam on Roddy who rolled out to the corner and tagged in Kemp. Julius hit Kemp with the slam as well before getting the sliding clothesline for the win.

Result: The Creed Brothers def. Diamond Mine and retained the NXT tag team titles

Grade: B

Von Wagner and Solo Sikoa got into an altercation backstage and a match was booked between the two for next week.

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Cameron Grimes - NXT Title match at Great American Bash

Grimes went for the injured shoulder early on but Bron managed to power through and sent him back into the corner before we headed for a break. Back on the show, Grimes countered a throw and tossed Bron outside before stomping on the injured shoulder.

Back in the ring, Breakker got a spinebuster but failed to follow through thanks to his shoulder. Bron slowly recovered and got a big snap suplex before Grimes got a near fall off the crossbody.

Breakker got the Frankensteiner for a near fall before Grimes got the Cave In for a nearfall of his own. Grimes tried for a dive from the ropes but Bron caught him with the spear and picked up the win.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT Title

After the match, newcomer JD McDonagh laid out the champ on the entrance ramp, making his debut quite interesting.

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got some great title matches tonight at the NXT Great American Bash and Jade & Perez dethroned the women's tag team champions.

